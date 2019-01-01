Profile

Héctor Núñez

Pedagogue

Bio

Héctor Núñez graduated as a Social Educator in the University of Santiago de Compostela and holds a degree as a Pedagogue, a Masters in Educational Research, and a PhD in Education from the at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. Since 2004, he has worked both as a Social Educator and Pedagogue in several social services for children and teenagers, such as childcare and residential housing. Héctor also has experience of working in centres for juvenile offenders. He has been training students on the social education degree at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona for seven years. Héctor has also advised senior staff of third sector organisations dedicated to the residential care field. He is a member of the research group GIPE on Educational Policy and the Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy (SIPS).

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Educación Social: Ámbitos de acción y reflexión

