Lowis Charfe is a qualified social worker whose first job was as a YOT Officer in the Youth Offending Team in Manchester City Centre. Here she supervised young people who had broken the law and were on various court orders and worked with them to support them to stopping re-offending. She then moved to work for Action for Children, the national charity, as a Leaving Care Social Worker. Here she supported young people to move out of the care system and into their own accommodation as well as setting up and running a successful Supported Lodgings scheme. For the last four years Lowis has been teaching in the School of Social Work, Care and Community at UCLan. She is now the Course Leader for both the BA (Hons) in Social Pedagogy, Advocacy and Participation and the MA in Social Pedagogical Leadership. She is also a trustee for the Social Pedagogy Professional Association.