Gabriel Eichsteller has studied social pedagogy, social work and sociology of childhood in Germany, Denmark, and the UK. He has gained international practice experience in play work, youth work, children’s participation and advocacy. Together with Sylvia, he developed and facilitated the first UK social pedagogy course as part of the National Centre for Excellence in Residential Child Care pilot project in 2007, which ultimately led them to set up ThemPra. Gabriel has been leading on our EU-funded Leonardo Mobility projects and been closely involved in our Erasmus+ project developing a Massive Open Online Course in social pedagogy and the CUSP-led Scaling Up Social Pedagogy. Since its inception in 2009, he has been co-ordinating the Social Pedagogy Development Network, and he is also a co-editor of the International Journal of Social Pedagogy.