Profile

Gabriel Eichsteller

Director

Bio

Gabriel Eichsteller has studied social pedagogy, social work and sociology of childhood in Germany, Denmark, and the UK. He has gained international practice experience in play work, youth work, children’s participation and advocacy. Together with Sylvia, he developed and facilitated the first UK social pedagogy course as part of the National Centre for Excellence in Residential Child Care pilot project in 2007, which ultimately led them to set up ThemPra. Gabriel has been leading on our EU-funded Leonardo Mobility projects and been closely involved in our Erasmus+ project developing a Massive Open Online Course in social pedagogy and the CUSP-led Scaling Up Social Pedagogy. Since its inception in 2009, he has been co-ordinating the Social Pedagogy Development Network, and he is also a co-editor of the International Journal of Social Pedagogy.

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder