Paloma Valdivia is a pedagogue and hold a PhD in Education Science, a Professor in Primary Education (UNIFE-Perú) and Master's in Management and Educational Planning (UAB, 2010). She is a member of the Interdisciplinary Group on Educational Policies (GIPE-IGEP). Her research focuses on the use of ICT from a social, inclusive, critical and innovative perspective in the fields of formal and non-formal education. From this perspective, she participates in professional and research projects related to technologies for social development, indicators for the sustainability of socio-educational projects, advises educational companies and universities on eLearning, Moodle, MOOC. She has a special interest in art and the promotion of reading.