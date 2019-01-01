Profile

Paloma Valdivia Vizarreta

Postdoctoral Researcher

Bio

Paloma Valdivia is a pedagogue and hold a PhD in Education Science, a Professor in Primary Education (UNIFE-Perú) and Master's in Management and Educational Planning (UAB, 2010). She is a member of the Interdisciplinary Group on Educational Policies (GIPE-IGEP). Her research focuses on the use of ICT from a social, inclusive, critical and innovative perspective in the fields of formal and non-formal education. From this perspective, she participates in professional and research projects related to technologies for social development, indicators for the sustainability of socio-educational projects, advises educational companies and universities on eLearning, Moodle, MOOC. She has a special interest in art and the promotion of reading.

Courses

Social Pedagogy across Europe

Educación Social: Ámbitos de acción y reflexión

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder