Colin Paterson holds a degree in Social Pedagogy and a degree in Social Work from the University of Ostfriesland, Germany. Colin has worked in various areas of social work and child care, including early years settings, child protection residential child care and resource/life space orientated care services. He was involved in setting up different non-profit organisations in Bremen, Nordfriesland, Dithmarschen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as well as Ireland (Compass CFS) all based on social pedagogy principles. Currently he is involved in setting up a charitable organisation in Scotland and will function as a trustee there. He remains a Director of Compass CFS, and in his role as CEO of an umbrella organisation, the KJSH, he aims to propel Social Pedagogy across borders. https://www.kjsh.de/ http://www.compasscfs.ie/