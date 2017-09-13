The Foundations of Teaching for Learning programme is for anyone who is teaching, or who would like to teach, in any subject and any context - be it at school, at home or in the workplace. With dynamic lessons taught by established and respected professionals from across the Commonwealth, this eight course programme will see you develop and strengthen your skills in teaching, professionalism, assessment, and more. As you carry on through the programme, you will find yourself strengthening not only your skills, but your connection with colleagues across the globe. A professional development opportunity not to be missed.
Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Curriculum
About this Course
Commonwealth Education Trust
The Commonwealth Education Trust invests in primary and secondary education and the professional development of teachers throughout their careers. Through education it seeks to enhance the opportunities for children from all walks of life to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting to know the curriculum
This week introduces the course's emphasis on the relationship between the teacher and the curriculum. The sessions this week deal with three basic topics: the concept of curriculum, the teacher’s curriculum, and adapting to curriculum. These topics will help to broaden your understanding of curriculum and the ways in which it effects students’ experience.
Curriculum development
In this week we explore the fundamental issues of curriculum in greater depth, examining mechanisms that underpin the entire system of education in a country. The topics covered are: curriculum formulation, the need for curriculum, curriculum process, and administration of curriculum.
Putting students first
The focus of this week is learning before teaching – putting students first. You will learn about the three-way relationship of the teacher, the curriculum, and the students. As a teacher, you have to be able to contextualize a curriculum that has been made available to you. The curriculum is a general set of content and pedagogic strategies which have to be made real, relevant, and as contextualized as possible for each and every one of the students. The topics to be covered this week are: the three-way relationship, learning as student-specific, theories of student learning, and student-centered teaching.
Putting Curriculum to Work
This week we will bring together some important aspects of teaching and learning that were discussed in the previous weeks. The sessions cover issues of interpretation, designing learning activities, planning lessons, and bringing lessons to life.
TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF TEACHING FOR LEARNING: CURRICULUM
it is very resourceful & helpful for facilitator & student who learn about education & curriculum.
Nice course I have, made me happy back me to schools atmosphere , I learned more about curriculums and class rooms. Appreciate your efforts .
This is a great course for all involved in education. I am a freelancer and develop many courses so it gave me good insight into many elements that were confusing before. Thanks a lot.
Very thorough insights into what a curriculum is and how it can be a great ally when teaching.
