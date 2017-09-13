About this Course

31,821 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Education
  • Curriculum Development
  • Pedagogy
  • Planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Commonwealth Education Trust

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,014 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting to know the curriculum

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Curriculum development

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Putting students first

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Putting Curriculum to Work

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF TEACHING FOR LEARNING: CURRICULUM

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder