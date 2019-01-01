Profile

Associate Professor Suseela Malakolunthu

Director of the Leadership for Learning and Research Network

    Bio

    Dr. Suseela Malakolunthu is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education, University of Malaya. She obtained her Ph.D. from the Michigan State University, USA in the area of Curriculum, Teaching, and Educational Policy. From 2005-2006, under the Fulbright Senior Fellow Program, she conducted her research on ‘Multicultural education and leadership’ at Stanford University, California. From 2009 – 2012 she served as a “Research Fellow” at the Hong Kong Institute of Education. And in 2011 she was a visiting fellow at the Faculty of Education, Cambridge and subsequently in 2012 she was appointed as “Fellow” at the Center for the Commonwealth Education, Faculty of Education, Cambridge University, UK. Suseela is a recipient of several fellowships and awards for her academic excellence and participation in International Education Development Programs. She has been an invited speaker and delivered several keynote addresses and research papers in international conferences. She has also published books, articles in refereed journals, contributed chapters in books, monographs, and research reports.

    Courses

    Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Curriculum

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder