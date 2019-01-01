Director of the Leadership for Learning and Research Network
Dr. Suseela Malakolunthu is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Education, University of Malaya. She obtained her Ph.D. from the Michigan State University, USA in the area of Curriculum, Teaching, and Educational Policy. From 2005-2006, under the Fulbright Senior Fellow Program, she conducted her research on ‘Multicultural education and leadership’ at Stanford University, California. From 2009 – 2012 she served as a “Research Fellow” at the Hong Kong Institute of Education. And in 2011 she was a visiting fellow at the Faculty of Education, Cambridge and subsequently in 2012 she was appointed as “Fellow” at the Center for the Commonwealth Education, Faculty of Education, Cambridge University, UK. Suseela is a recipient of several fellowships and awards for her academic excellence and participation in International Education Development Programs. She has been an invited speaker and delivered several keynote addresses and research papers in international conferences. She has also published books, articles in refereed journals, contributed chapters in books, monographs, and research reports.