By
Mar 3, 2018
Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Curriculum course added a lot t my knowledge and practice as a school leader. I advise that anyone who works in the education field take this course.
By
Dec 11, 2020
This course is highly recommended for those who are in the teaching profession. It helped me gain an in-depth understanding of how the curriculum works in the teaching-learning process.
By Ritu V•
Sep 14, 2017
This is a great course for all involved in education. I am a freelancer and develop many courses so it gave me good insight into many elements that were confusing before. Thanks a lot.
By Colleen J A S•
Dec 12, 2020
By Diego D C•
Jan 26, 2016
this course is very well structured, articulate, rich with resources and sensitive to different learning styles. it embeds those same insights it is up to deliver. I enjoy it a lot!
By Nagwa A•
Jun 29, 2017
I really enjoyed all coursera classes, one of the best platform offering courses when it comes to material, topics, communication and organization. Thank you, job well done!!
By Tracy E•
Jun 16, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the course and though I have been a teacher for a number of years, I agree with the presenters that it is great to look at the theorists after you have been teaching for some time. The theory doesn't mean much when you are studying but once you start teaching, you can pinpoint what type of teacher you are. I felt at points that the content was a bit dated e.g. Jerome Bruner was mentioned as still teaching in New York when he actually passed away in 2016. Thank you.
By Selene G•
Apr 23, 2020
This was a very helpful course for providing the foundational tools needed to begin the process of curriculum development. I appreciated the use of script alongside the video to cater to various learning styles! The assignment rubrics provides conflicting information and the use of references is not clearly understood by most of my peers. I found the Coursera platform very easy to navigate and look forward to completing more courses in the catalog!
By Mary L R•
Jan 1, 2016
Proof reading needed, for the slides and for the quizzes. Overall, this is a low content course delivered in a rather boring and uninformative way.
By Samantha S•
Nov 20, 2019
I found the content of this course to be more aimed at curriculum planners, and not necessarily that useful to educators, or curriculum executors. It was quite theory heavy, and it gave some good insights into curriculum, but it did not help me achieve what I was hoping for. I was really looking for something more about unit design and lesson planning.
By Dr. R W M•
Nov 12, 2021
The learner has to yearn for knowledge and read all the documents required. in addition, it is of the learner's interest to do extra research on some topics to get the full worth of the course. The discourse between the two professors is a plus to the course. As an educator and short-story writer, it gives me an opportunity to dramatize my response. I believe that the peer-reviewed assignment should allow the learner to express his views to make his/her point. The learner cannot analyze an issue with five hundred words. This is the only negative part of the course. I wrote a three page response just to meet the requirements of the rubric. Otherwise, I would not have been able to do a 'good job.'
By Akshara M•
Aug 16, 2017
Opened my eyes to the foundation of teaching for learning. What was crucial that I took with me from learning this course is that there is a grounded theory for everything and when a teacher understands that, and uses such to further refine their respective art (based on the subject they teach best) there is a road map that is formed or in the midst of forming. That way a track is build almost and one is to stay on that track and keep on improving and learning.
By Kalparaj C•
Jul 5, 2020
The course is uniquely designed and executed by the respected Instructors. A step by Step process is followed for each lectures (Slides and Videos). The critical analysis made during the interview section was also very informative and educative. The whole course was very motivating. I now possess a good deal of knowledge about Curriculum and its importance. Earnest thanks to Instructors Prof. Suseela Malakolunthu and Prof. John MacBeath.
By krithika g•
Sep 9, 2019
I feel really happy having enrolled for this course,as a teacher this course has given me a broad spectrum of an understanding of what curriculum is all about.
I feel exited that I have a new tool, which I can apply in my future endeavour to make learning more effective.
Thank you for the extensive videos and additional reading material provided
Thanks to esteemed team of panel of instructors to make this course interesting.
By R S•
Jan 30, 2017
I found the course design with its mix of teaching materials, videos, the peer assessed essays, quizzes and the series of valuable questions provided for reflection, both stimulating and effective in helping my learning process. The course syllabus was comprehensive and well panned over the six weeks and would like to thank Dr Malakolunthu and Prof MacBeath for bring this subject to life.
By lidia c•
Nov 10, 2016
For people with a teaching qualification contains a lot of things you may already know, even though, I have learnt some very interesting concepts that definitely will have an impact on my teaching strategy and approach. So recommendable for any audience, no matter how experience you think you are.
By MD I A T•
Jan 20, 2019
For the first time I understood the difference between curriculum and syllabus. Undoubtedly I learned a lot from this course and I must suggest all the learners to go through all the courses by Commonwealth education trust. A must for all aspiring teachers who wants to become quality teacher.
By Rajalakshmi V•
May 9, 2020
Really happy that i came to know about this course and now i have completed it, i have gained lot of knowledge about curriculum and teaching methods etc. planning to do all other course related to this. Thanks to every one who is involved in teaching this course.
By Maria-Elisa D•
Jul 23, 2020
I became a teacher by chance, without a formal training; this course gave me a great overview of the whole process. Very interesting, very grateful for all the useful, practical information here provided.
Thanks to Prof. Suseela Malakolunthu and Prof. MacBeath!
By Deepa D•
Oct 14, 2017
Being Academic Head of my organisation, I have been working to draft effective curriculum for the students and teachers to be able to have fulfilling learning-teaching experiences. This course showed gaps that were there in my plans and also ways to rectify .
By Mohammad S•
Feb 7, 2019
i really enjoyed the course. the teacher very precisely and concisely explain the phenomena regarding curriculum and teaching, which prove to be very beneficial for me. i recommend this course to all teachers and curriculum developers.
By Ester D J•
May 24, 2020
The course has given me a deeper understanding of the teaching-learning process specifically the aspect of the curriculum. This would be helpful as I design and/or implement the EAL curriculum for the next academic year in our school.
By Glenroy P•
Jun 28, 2019
A very insightful and challenging course. it was well structured and disseminated. the interaction was engaging and helpful. I will certainly endeavour to take the learning further and enrol in further courses of this nature.
By Marinel D•
May 8, 2017
I really learned a lot from this course. Thank you Dr. Malakolunthu and Prof. John MacBeath.
Special thanks to Commonwealth Education Trust for the financial aid and coursera for bringing this kind of opportunity.
By Heba H I H•
Mar 4, 2018
By Andres G D•
Sep 22, 2016
This is a great opportunity for a better understanding on how teachers, students, and society put into practice the curriculum that would finally shape teaching in the classroom.
By Vishnu P G•
Jun 6, 2021
It was really wonderful experience learning this course. I have learnt so many new ideas and philosophies. I sincerely thank Dr Sujatha and Dr John MacBeath for their insights.