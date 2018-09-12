About this Course

26,337 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching
  • Management
  • Instructional Design
  • Teaching Method
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,737 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

What does it look like teaching in higher education?

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What does research tell us about effective teaching in higher education?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How shall we go about curriculum and instructional design?

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

What pedagogical options can we find from successful examples? – An instructional toolbox

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 100 min), 4 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNIVERSITY TEACHING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder