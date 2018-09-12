University Teaching is an introductory course in teaching and learning in tertiary education, designed by staff at the Centre for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning at the University of Hong Kong.
With input from instructors, guests and interviewees, including teaching award winners, students, and experts in the fields, you will be exposed to research evidence in relation to effective university teaching and practical instructional design strategies. You will also be exposed to multiple examples of effective teaching, and hear the views of teachers whose teaching has been judged to be excellent. More specifically, University Teaching will help you to address the following questions: - What does teaching in higher education involve? - What does research evidence tell us about effective teaching in higher education? - How can we ensure that our instructional design will help our students achieve their intended learning outcomes? - What pedagogic options do we have to make our teaching successful? - What assessment and feedback practices can help our students learn more effectively? After completing the learning tasks in this course, you will be able to: - Discuss the teaching and learning context in higher education and reflect on the potential challenges and opportunities you might encounter. - Explain key teaching and learning concepts and relevant evidence in relation to effective university teaching. - Analyse the relationships between various aspects of teaching and student learning. - Identify a range of instructional strategies to support effective student learning. - Apply key concepts to the structuring of course outlines and lesson plans in order to create learning experiences to support successful student learning. Course trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJu-dViz3NE Course outline: http://www.cetl.hku.hk/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/CETL-MOOC-course-outline.pdf