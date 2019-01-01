Profile

Dr. Lily Min Zeng

Assistant Professor (course designer)

Bio

Dr. Lily Min Zeng has 18 years’ teaching experience in higher education institutions in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Mainland China. She earned her PhD degree in the area of educational psychology from The Faculty of Education at The University of Hong Kong (HKU). She has played leading role in coordinating and delivering effective tertiary-level professional development programmes in different universities and had been Acting Head of Programmes at the Centre for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning (CETL) at HKU. Her current role at CETL involves teaching a required programme for new academic staff, developing e-learning resources for the professional development of university teachers, working with multiple units and faculties across the university to develop an e-learning package on experiential learning for undergraduate students, supporting other units at HKU for teaching and learning initiatives, conducting high quality TDG and research projects to support evidence-based teaching development at HKU, and providing pedagogical consultation for faculty within and outside HKU regarding learning diversity, assessment, feedback, peer review of teaching, and teaching portfolios.

Courses

University Teaching

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder