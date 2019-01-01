Dr. Lily Min Zeng has 18 years’ teaching experience in higher education institutions in Hong Kong, New Zealand and Mainland China. She earned her PhD degree in the area of educational psychology from The Faculty of Education at The University of Hong Kong (HKU). She has played leading role in coordinating and delivering effective tertiary-level professional development programmes in different universities and had been Acting Head of Programmes at the Centre for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning (CETL) at HKU. Her current role at CETL involves teaching a required programme for new academic staff, developing e-learning resources for the professional development of university teachers, working with multiple units and faculties across the university to develop an e-learning package on experiential learning for undergraduate students, supporting other units at HKU for teaching and learning initiatives, conducting high quality TDG and research projects to support evidence-based teaching development at HKU, and providing pedagogical consultation for faculty within and outside HKU regarding learning diversity, assessment, feedback, peer review of teaching, and teaching portfolios.