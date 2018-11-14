SB
Sep 2, 2020
Dear Instructors and course co-ordinators,\n\nI really enjoyed this course. You explained all concepts very clear and in a simple manner. I wish to attend more courses from you. Keep going. Love you.
Mar 29, 2022
A well-designed course ideal for new learning and reinforcing existing knowledge. It was superbly presented with quizzes that engaged your cognition. Looking forward to more like this!
Nov 14, 2018
This is very good i must say best course.It is excellent for the students who want to learn all about teaching as freshers.All the content provided in this course by the teachers in a very good and manageable way so it is really helpful.Teacher in this course are teaching in a very good way that make it easier for me to understand all the course.Thank u so much my Respected Teachers.
Jul 21, 2019
The course is designed for newly inducted teachers and aspirants for teaching at University level. The course has well structured outline and feels very lively which keeps you emotionally connected and intellectually busy. The lecture videos are also engaging which because of their positive vibe motivate you until you finish the course even before the expected time.
Jul 19, 2017
I learned many latest techniques , the course is very well designed with interviews, literature and tips. Language is clear and assignments are unto level. I highly recommend this course for teachers at university level in any educational field.
Oct 13, 2019
Course is very meaningful. After completing the course, I found a new teaching method from the useful knowledge taught by the professor and applied my teaching at schools and companies.
Aug 19, 2020
This course is very insightful and I have learned quite a lot. My favorite area though is University Teaching . I believe I will be better able to understand persons around me.
Feb 12, 2018
I like it because it offers a lot of interesting ideas and it offers lots of alternatives to traditional education. Is a course focused on the 21st century and it encourages teachers to find new and efficient teaching methods and ways of assessment.
However, the assessments of the course are very traditional (tests, regular forums,... which is sometimes a contradiction with the spirit of the course.
Sep 17, 2018
This is an excellent course in a nutshell. I never thought that entire experience of University Teaching system, modality and methodology can be taught in such a short span and that anyone can get this grade. THANK YOU for teaching us. BIG THANK YOU COURSERA.
Jul 2, 2017
The University Teaching course is excellent. The video presentations give a good overview of each unit topic. The readings provide a deeper understanding of the topics. The practice quizzes motivated me to study the unit topics excessively.
Dec 4, 2018
Really useful. The course was well-structured and the different theories and techniques were well presented with memorable examples. Since completing this course, I used several techniques in my everyday work and they work!
Feb 23, 2018
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! This is an excellent course for anyone seeking to learn from scratch or improve already learned fundamentals of University Teaching. Absolutely fantastic! Thank you The University of Hong Kong!
Sep 15, 2021
I find the course well-organized and well-designed. The videos and visitors and materials and scenarios are extremely illustrative and definitely beneficial to the course content. It can be obviously seen there was a great effort in building the course. In addition, the great content can be seen with the extension of course content. Hopefully, the university will bemore successful for these contributions. I was filled with inspiration about ideal models of university programmes that the course wanted to convey. The length of videos and literature reviews are completely labor-intensive. I have no words to say thanks for great knowledge that the course brings about. I hope there will be more courses like this from Hongkong University. You have done the course very well! As compared to other universities, the course is a positive plus regarding professional research work, deep insights on higher education, a promotion of university images as extremely high-quality university, and a sense of responsibilty for learning programmes offered by the university. Thank you for your course, have big successes and good health!!!
Aug 11, 2020
An useful course for those teachers trying to establish themselves in the university teaching.The pronunciation and delivery modulation of the instructors is so clear that there was no need to go back and forth.The interviews embedded in the course are very useful to know the concepts behind the design,delivery and assessment of the courses.Highly recommended not only for freshers but for even those that are experienced.
Aug 10, 2020
Thank you so much to the University of Hongkong for designing and delivering such a wonderful course. I personally learned many inputs to enhance my teaching and assessment abilities. And all the resources which are provided in this course are really worthy. I am very much happy to be a faculty of GITAM UNIVERSITY for providing this wonderful opportunity to learn and grow professionally.
Dec 25, 2017
The course introduces a student-oriented learning approach, provides real life examples of in-classroom discussions, in-field practices, experiential learning, assessments strategies, and feedback examples. The course puts emphasis on where it should be – student learning. It showed me the things I was doing wrong as a teacher. Highly recommend to all teachers and lecturers.
Jun 11, 2020
This course is indeed a great help for University teachers like me to upgrade our skills in teaching. I have learned various techniques and strategies on how to actively improve intended learning outcomes, instructional design, classroom management, teaching methods, and engagement of the students in the learning process. Definitely I recommend this course! Thank you.
Aug 7, 2021
Excellent course. The lecturers were clear and concise and provided great examples. The charts and videos were very helpful. The reading material was good at complimenting the lectures. The quizzes were fair and the search function in the program was extremely helpful. I met my goals as it provided me a good foundation for university teaching.
Jun 15, 2020
An excellent course covering educational psychology theories and pedagogical research with an application to real life teaching scenarios which influence self regulated critique and deep learning in students. I would recommend this course to anyone interesting in teaching at university level as well as those providing training in the workplace.
May 5, 2020
It is a very useful course especially if you are planning a future in the educational services or teaching in higher education. Can thoroughly relate to so many examples and theories taught and cited in the Course. I'd like to recommend this to people if you have second thoughts on whether to enroll for this course. Thank you HKU and Coursera.
Dec 5, 2017
The course is useful and is able to show me various good teaching techniques. I have more idea about the higher education teaching, the objectives setting, the assignment design and the way of feedback. This sets as a starting point for university teaching, and we can really get some interesting and useful ideas and resouces from this course.
Jan 23, 2019
Rich in information and with well-crafted video lessons, this is a course I strongly recommend to anybody who cares about teaching and student learning. It deals with common misconceptions, gives theoretical and practical information, and has a fairly easy schedule to follow. Overall, a great course made by extremely competent professionals.
Oct 7, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the session/videos and it reminded me of how to teach more creatively, but still get great results. The suggestions about teaching group and feedback assessing were reassuring and I am going to go back to school and remind them how should be utilized in a way that does not totally demoralise the students
Mar 4, 2018
It is an excellent course to achieve the knowledge how to conduct a teaching and learning for higher students. Its videos are really helpful to gain the information about the topics.
The only suggestion to improve further, is to give more chance to communicate with other students and take their queries regarding our doubts.
Apr 13, 2020
I would recommend it for anyone who is new or lacking experience in university teaching. The course is well designed, well presented and the content is up-to-date, covering almost everything a new lecturer would need to prepare and run a university-level course, from course design to dealing with a class.
Jan 5, 2020
This is an excellent course which clearly indicates the pragmatically relevant theories on university teaching; the provided lectures, quizzes and reading materials are enlightening and accessible. I highly recommend this course to any scholars intent on pursuing their further career in academia.
Aug 25, 2020
One of the best courses i have experienced in course era. the course made me involved in my teaching practices which i am doing now and some of the best teaching learning concepts i could learn in this. It is very much effective course for the faculty who all involved in University teaching.