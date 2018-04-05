About this Course

7,223 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction: Teaching and Learning Science

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Conceptual Change

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Teaching with analogies

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

(Re-)Frame your science teaching

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

