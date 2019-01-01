Profile

Kai Niebert

PhD, Professor for Science Teaching

Kai Niebert studied science education in Hannover (Germany) and conducted PhD-studies on students`conceptions on climate change. He spent his post-doc time at the Curtin University of Technology (Perth, Australia) and Penn State University (State College, USA). Currently he is professor for science learning at the University of Zurich (Switzerland) and guest professor at Leuphana University Lueneburg (Germany). His research interests lie in the analysis of laypeople`s conceptions on science topics and the evidence-based design of teaching strategies.

Teaching Science at University

