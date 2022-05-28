About this Course

Beginner Level

While this MOOC is pitched towards all levels of participants, it's recommended to have at least one year of research experience.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to p​repare a clear and concise professional pitch of your research domain and recent work that can be adapted to various audiences.

  • F​ine-tune key public speaking skills for presenting, answering questions, and networking during scientific and media events.

  • G​ain a sound understanding of the expectations of journalists when being interviewed by the press.

Skills you will gain

  • Science Communicaiton
  • Public Relations
  • Media
  • Research
  • Public Speaking
Beginner Level

While this MOOC is pitched towards all levels of participants, it's recommended to have at least one year of research experience.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Course

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
5 hours to complete

Structure your Ideas with Cécile Michaut

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Enhance your Scientific Presentations with Bethany Cagnol

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Answering challenging questions with Sinead Namur

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Networking with various experts with Bethany Cagnol

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min)

