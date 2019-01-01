Profile

Cécile Michaut

Scientific journalist and communications trainer for "Science et Partage"

    Bio

    Cécile Michaut's #1 goal is to share science with as many people as possible. After obtaining a PhD in chemistry, she turned to scientific journalism. At the same time, she trains researchers, engineers, doctoral students, and scientific communications officers to promote their work. She helps guide them to clearly present their research to non-specialists. In 2005, she founded her company, Science et Partage, in Paris, France, in order to further develop these training programs. She is also secretary of the French Association of Science Journalists and in 2014 authored the book "Vulgarisation scientifique, mode d'emploi", which is currently available in French and published by EDPSciences.

    Courses

    Promote your Scientific Results

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder