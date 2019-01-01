Cécile Michaut's #1 goal is to share science with as many people as possible. After obtaining a PhD in chemistry, she turned to scientific journalism. At the same time, she trains researchers, engineers, doctoral students, and scientific communications officers to promote their work. She helps guide them to clearly present their research to non-specialists. In 2005, she founded her company, Science et Partage, in Paris, France, in order to further develop these training programs. She is also secretary of the French Association of Science Journalists and in 2014 authored the book "Vulgarisation scientifique, mode d'emploi", which is currently available in French and published by EDPSciences.