Bethany Cagnol

Professor and Scientific Communication Coach

Bio

Bethany Cagnol is a scientific communication professor Télecom Paris in France. She helps support professors and researchers who wish to deliver their courses, publish articles, or give conference presentations to scientific peers or to a wider audience. She develops tailor-made blended-learning programmes to carry out major long- and short-term education-related projects. She specializes in communication and public speaking and has helped a wide range of public and private institutions in their communication needs.

Courses

Promote your Scientific Results

