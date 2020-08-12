About this Course

Intermediate Level

The participants should have some experience in teaching in science laboratory courses in higher education.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the purposes of implementing laboratory classes in higher education.

  • Provide strategies on how to increase student engagement.

  • Develop effective questions to probe student understanding of laboratory practice.

  • Create a rubric for assessing a student performing a lab activity and subsequent reports.

Intermediate Level

The participants should have some experience in teaching in science laboratory courses in higher education.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Welcome and introduction

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: The Good Laboratory Teacher - Tips and Strategies

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Learning Theories in Practice

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Giving Instructions and Questioning Skills

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

