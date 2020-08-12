This course is developed to improve the effectiveness of laboratory classes in higher education. It aims to support teachers to improve their teaching skills for active learning in university science laboratory courses. It will show you how laboratory sessions can differ with respect to their aim and expected learning outcomes, how to engage students for learning and how to cope with their different levels of pre-knowledge and experience and probe their understanding. Last but not least it will show how you could assess students in laboratory courses.
About this Course
The participants should have some experience in teaching in science laboratory courses in higher education.
What you will learn
Identify the purposes of implementing laboratory classes in higher education.
Provide strategies on how to increase student engagement.
Develop effective questions to probe student understanding of laboratory practice.
Create a rubric for assessing a student performing a lab activity and subsequent reports.
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Welcome and introduction
In this module you will learn about different types of laboratory sessions and get acquainted with strategies that can improve student’s engagement in lab sessions. You will get an introduction about this course as a whole and set your personal goals for it.
Module 2: The Good Laboratory Teacher - Tips and Strategies
This module is about qualities needed to be a good laboratory teacher.
Module 3: Learning Theories in Practice
This module is about the learning theories that can be applied to ensure effective teaching of laboratory work.
Module 4: Giving Instructions and Questioning Skills
This module is about giving instruction in a lab session. We present different strategies how to support learning by questioning and how to prevent information overload.
