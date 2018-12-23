Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching in University Science Laboratories (Developing Best Practice) by University of Amsterdam

About the Course

This course is developed to improve the effectiveness of laboratory classes in higher education. It aims to support teachers to improve their teaching skills for active learning in university science laboratory courses. It will show you how laboratory sessions can differ with respect to their aim and expected learning outcomes, how to engage students for learning and how to cope with their different levels of pre-knowledge and experience and probe their understanding. Last but not least it will show how you could assess students in laboratory courses. This course is developed by ECTN (European Chemistry Thematic Network), Working group Lecturing Qualifications and Innovative Teaching Methods....

MM

Aug 10, 2021

Excellent course. To me it had answered many questions I had in my mind, and got me to enrnich my teaching practices in my lab. Many thanks for the tutors who designed and delivered this course.

AH

May 13, 2020

This course is great. This course is specially designed for the teacher in chemistry who used to teach in the laboratory. But students of chemistry have a way to learn from this course.

By Klaudia A

Dec 23, 2018

Very well prepared and complex course. I learn a lot about laboratory teaching in many context. I really appreciate discussion, because a I like the idea of exchanging opinion between patricipants of course. Course has huge content and sometimes time predicted for activity was too short. Nevertheless, materials are very interesting and important so it was worth to spend more time.

By Hania H

Jun 30, 2020

The course “Teaching in University Science Laboratories” was very useful for me. As a university teacher since six years, I didn’t follow such training about methodology of teaching in high education, especially a laboratory class. After finishing the six modules, I guess my perception of lab session has improved in the way that I recognize the power of a good strategy in learning management for a university teacher.

Special thanks for all our teachers in this course.

By Emilia J

Aug 22, 2020

A very good, englightening course. Sometimes challenging and demanding, but very rewarding nevertheless.

A word of advice for future users: it took me about 3 times longer to complete it than suggested. Also, I'd say that if your English is below advanced level, you may struggle to understand some of the readings or complete some assignments in a satisfactory way.

By Eva K

Jun 9, 2018

The course is well-structured and mentors of this course kept the interactions among participant rolling which made the course more lively and interesting. The assignments of the course made me reflect more intensively about teaching practices.

By moh

Aug 11, 2021

E​xcellent course. To me it had answered many questions I had in my mind, and got me to enrnich my teaching practices in my lab. Many thanks for the tutors who designed and delivered this course.

By A M M H

May 14, 2020

This course is great. This course is specially designed for the teacher in chemistry who used to teach in the laboratory. But students of chemistry have a way to learn from this course.

By Samar A

Aug 13, 2020

It's my first time to take an online course, really outstanding and great opportunity, thanks coursea and the teachers who gave me such opportunity.

By N N S

Sep 7, 2021

Great course to know the best practices in lab teaching. I enjoyed every module of the course and learned a lot. Thank you Coursera.

By Nikola O

Nov 28, 2020

An amazing way of learning and sharing ideas with your teaching peers. I wish you did a more extensive course on the topic.

By suresh k

May 6, 2020

this course very much useful for me as a laboratory teacher and designing a rubric will help me to get the students outcome

By Pravin B

Jun 23, 2020

Best course I enjoy with all types of knowledge, regarding course design and best for faculty development.

By MOHAMMAD G A A

Oct 30, 2020

This is an amazing course and this course is must for anyone into teaching

By Siciid g

Sep 26, 2019

Identify implementing Science Laboratory in higher education?

By Mario A S S

Aug 11, 2021

I learn a lot. It was engaging and pratical. Thank you.

By Preema P

Jun 21, 2020

EXCELLENT COURSE THAT IMPARTS IN-DEPTH KNOWLEDGE

By Amira A

Mar 29, 2021

Great course with important information

By Basavaraju B R

Nov 2, 2020

Great learning experience, very useful

By Leticia P M

Feb 4, 2019

Very useful and easy to follow.

By Dr. E E

Jun 27, 2020

A great course

By Jonathan A H B

Aug 31, 2020

Excelente!

By Deybi F A A

Aug 21, 2021

The course is great to students and teacher want to improve their learning also there are many interesting strategies to improve the teaching in the classes so the information pass perception filter and save in long memory term in students.

