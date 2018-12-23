MM
Aug 10, 2021
Excellent course. To me it had answered many questions I had in my mind, and got me to enrnich my teaching practices in my lab. Many thanks for the tutors who designed and delivered this course.
AH
May 13, 2020
This course is great. This course is specially designed for the teacher in chemistry who used to teach in the laboratory. But students of chemistry have a way to learn from this course.
By Klaudia A•
Dec 23, 2018
Very well prepared and complex course. I learn a lot about laboratory teaching in many context. I really appreciate discussion, because a I like the idea of exchanging opinion between patricipants of course. Course has huge content and sometimes time predicted for activity was too short. Nevertheless, materials are very interesting and important so it was worth to spend more time.
By Hania H•
Jun 30, 2020
The course “Teaching in University Science Laboratories” was very useful for me. As a university teacher since six years, I didn’t follow such training about methodology of teaching in high education, especially a laboratory class. After finishing the six modules, I guess my perception of lab session has improved in the way that I recognize the power of a good strategy in learning management for a university teacher.
Special thanks for all our teachers in this course.
By Emilia J•
Aug 22, 2020
A very good, englightening course. Sometimes challenging and demanding, but very rewarding nevertheless.
A word of advice for future users: it took me about 3 times longer to complete it than suggested. Also, I'd say that if your English is below advanced level, you may struggle to understand some of the readings or complete some assignments in a satisfactory way.
By Eva K•
Jun 9, 2018
The course is well-structured and mentors of this course kept the interactions among participant rolling which made the course more lively and interesting. The assignments of the course made me reflect more intensively about teaching practices.
By moh•
Aug 11, 2021
By A M M H•
May 14, 2020
By Samar A•
Aug 13, 2020
It's my first time to take an online course, really outstanding and great opportunity, thanks coursea and the teachers who gave me such opportunity.
By N N S•
Sep 7, 2021
Great course to know the best practices in lab teaching. I enjoyed every module of the course and learned a lot. Thank you Coursera.
By Nikola O•
Nov 28, 2020
An amazing way of learning and sharing ideas with your teaching peers. I wish you did a more extensive course on the topic.
By suresh k•
May 6, 2020
this course very much useful for me as a laboratory teacher and designing a rubric will help me to get the students outcome
By Pravin B•
Jun 23, 2020
Best course I enjoy with all types of knowledge, regarding course design and best for faculty development.
By MOHAMMAD G A A•
Oct 30, 2020
This is an amazing course and this course is must for anyone into teaching
By Siciid g•
Sep 26, 2019
Identify implementing Science Laboratory in higher education?
By Mario A S S•
Aug 11, 2021
I learn a lot. It was engaging and pratical. Thank you.
By Preema P•
Jun 21, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE THAT IMPARTS IN-DEPTH KNOWLEDGE
By Amira A•
Mar 29, 2021
Great course with important information
By Basavaraju B R•
Nov 2, 2020
Great learning experience, very useful
By Leticia P M•
Feb 4, 2019
Very useful and easy to follow.
By Dr. E E•
Jun 27, 2020
A great course
By Jonathan A H B•
Aug 31, 2020
Excelente!
By Deybi F A A•
Aug 21, 2021
The course is great to students and teacher want to improve their learning also there are many interesting strategies to improve the teaching in the classes so the information pass perception filter and save in long memory term in students.