Uncommon Sense Teaching Specialization
Advance Your Career in Teaching. Master strategies and tools to effectively reach and teach students based on leading edge insights
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end of this specialization, you'll be able to:
Use the animations and illustrations provided in the specialization to develop best practices training sessions for your fellow teachers, and also help your students to learn more deeply and effectively. You'll be a star with the latest insights on learning!
Make or tweak a working lesson plan using the “Learn It – Link It” lesson plans guideline and blank template provided in the specialization. You can use this lesson plan to help remind you of key best practices as you are teaching.
Teach online either "live" or via video with confidence that your methods are not only helping students pay attention, but that you are also helping them to more easily grasp the key ideas.
Use techniques from movie-making to help motivate and inspire students, as well as to encourage your students shift and lift their very identity as learners.
We will build your teaching from the ground up. Whatever your experience level in teaching, you will find new and helpful ideas.
Uncommon Sense Teaching
Do your students spend too much (or too little) time learning, with disappointing results? Do they procrastinate in their study because it’s boring and they’re easily distracted? Are you working to make your teaching even more inclusive? Uncommon Sense Teaching will give you practical new insights that will help you solve these goals and challenges, and many more.
Uncommon Sense Teaching: Part 2, Building Community and Habits of Learning
In Part 2 of Uncommon Sense Teaching: Building Community and Habits of Learning, you will explore the following areas more deeply—helping you to connect with the latest insights into research and have fun while you are doing it!
Uncommon Sense Teaching: Teaching Online
In Uncommon Sense Teaching: TEACHING ONLINE we’d like to help you to move toward fresh approaches to online teaching that build on the latest insights from scientific research. We’ll use insights from movie-making—not to mention from odd visual tricks in Barb’s kitchen—to see how students learn, both independently and together. We all know, for example, that social learning is valuable in helping students grapple with tough concepts as well as in making learning more fun. But if you understand what is happening in the brain during social learning, you can also understand why certain approaches commonly used in online learning, such as discussion forums, can sometimes pose a challenge. As you will see, we can use insights from neuroscience not only to motivate our students, but to help them change their very identity.
Dr. Terrence SejnowskiFrancis Crick Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies
Deep Teaching Solutions
Deep Teaching Solutions, LLC is a team that produces high-quality educational materials with the latest insights from neuroscience.
