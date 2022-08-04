About this Specialization

The Uncommon Sense Teaching Specialization is a foundational program that prepares you to teach based on leading-edge insights from neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and movie-making. Your instructors have real-world experience in teaching some of the world’s most popular courses, and they bring their background from academia and beyond, including perspectives that could be obtained only from decades of teaching at virtually every level, personal experience with neurodiversity, adventure from the Bering Sea to the South Pole Station in Antarctica, and much more. If you are in any of the following groups, you will find this course gives invaluable insight to help you up your instructional game: Teachers—K12, higher ed, adult learning, vocational trainers College students training to be teachers Professors and others who train teachers how to teach Industry trainers Coaches Tutors Parents, caregivers, and homeschoolers The Uncommon Sense Teaching Specialization provides a pathway for you to bring your teaching skillset to a higher level by helping you gain the knowledge and skills to level up your career or strengthen your teaching foundation—whoever you might be teaching.
Uncommon Sense Teaching

Uncommon Sense Teaching: Part 2, Building Community and Habits of Learning

Uncommon Sense Teaching: Teaching Online

