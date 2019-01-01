Former middle school teacher turned university professor and co-author of critically-acclaimed Uncommon Sense Teaching: Practical Insights in Brain Science to Help Students Learn. Beth Rogowsky, Ed.D., has 14 years of experience teaching English language arts to middle schoolers in both rural and urban public schools. She holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership (Wilkes University); a Master’s in the Art of Teaching (Marygrove College); a Master of Science in Instructional Technology (Bloomsburg University); and a Bachelor of Science in Education (Bloomsburg University). Dr. Rogowsky completed 3 years of postdoctoral training at the Center for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience at Rutgers University, which linked her previous teaching experience with the science of how the brain learns. Dr. Rogowsky has a deep understanding of two very different worlds—day-to-day K-12 and higher education teaching and in-depth neuroscientific research. Her research focuses on improving the language and literacy skills of learners from preschool through adulthood—as well as taking on such neuromyths as learning styles-based instruction (which has been shown to have no effect on student achievement). She has been published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, Frontiers in Psychology, and the International Journal of Play. Her work has been featured in Time Magazine, Discover, and the Washington Post. In her commitment to advocate for quality teacher education, she has served on the Board of Directors for the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators (PAC-TE). She has been a member of the Pennsylvania Standard Validation Committee with the charge of reviewing items on the state-standardized assessments for content, grade and rigor alignment, as well as bias and universal design. She is a proud alumna of the federally funded TRIO Upward Bound program. Currently, Dr. Rogowsky is an Associate Professor at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania where she teaches undergraduate methods courses focusing on the principles of teaching, assessment, and adolescent literacy, as well as a graduate research and writing courses.