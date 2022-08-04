Profile

David Joyner

Executive Director of Online Education & OMSCS and Senior Research Associate

Bio

David Joyner is executive director of Online Education & OMSCS in Georgia Tech’s College of Computing. He has authored over 50 papers and three books on online learning and CS education. He teaches five online classes reaching over 3,000 students per semester, and he has received several awards for his work in teaching online, including the 2022 College of Computing Outstanding Faculty Leadership Award, the 2019 USG Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award for Online Teaching, and the 2018 Georgia Tech Center for Teaching & Learning Curriculum Innovation Award. He is also the chair of steering committee for the ACM Conference on Learning @ Scale.

Courses

Uncommon Sense Teaching: Teaching Online

