About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Uncommon Sense Teaching Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Human Resources (HR)
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Applied Machine.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Schemas, Motivation, and Teaching Online

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Popcorn Time! Lessons from the Neuroscience of Movie Watching

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Retrieval & Spaced Repetition in Online Learning

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Preparing Now and for the Future through Great Online Teaching

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

