Learn to Teach Java: Sequences, Primitive Types and Using Objects by University of California San Diego

4.9
stars
31 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Get started with the basics of Java, and prepare to teach others using the free, online interactive CS Awesome textbook. In this course for teachers we'll guide you both in learning Java concepts and skills but also in how to effectively teach those to your students. This course will support you in teaching the Advanced Placement Computer Science A course or a similar introductory university-level programming course. We'll begin with simple instruction sequences, primitive types, and using objects, as covered in the APCS A Units 1 and 2. Each topic will begin by relating Java to block-based programming languages and then provide video overviews of CS Awesome content along with additional materials to supplement learning for your students. You'll engage with additional materials to support your teaching including "deep dive" classroom discussion questions and assessment overviews and options for your students....

HV

Apr 23, 2020

First i will want say Thanks to my instructor "Beth Simon" because I learned every thing about Sequences, Primitive Types and Using Objects in java programming in simple way.

MK

Oct 17, 2021

Great example were used in this course which makes easy to get the concept of the topic.

By Leza B

Feb 25, 2021

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! The only thing that I do not like is the referencing back to Block code writing. It has been years since I have coded in my former life as a Project Manager/Analyst and I learned "old-school" style where you just coded. Because I will be teaching Java and hopefully next year Python ... learning about Block coding is personally of no benefit to me. Because most all of my students have NEVER coded, they will just learn Java. That being said, when I taught in the states I was an advid supporter of code.org and we did the week of code every year because I thought it important for the students and I agree that using the Block coding was helpful for an introduction. All in all I look forward to the remaining courses! 😁

By ARKAPRAVO N

Aug 31, 2020

The Professor taught the course in a friendly way, she went through each of the concepts in a clear and precise way such that anyone can understand. Moreover, the Preussal evaluation score is not up to the mark. The course videos are really really worth watching and CS Awesome Material is Wonderful. Unlike. all the best Java Courses it is the best best !!!!

By Harshit v

Apr 24, 2020

By Muzamil k

Oct 18, 2021

By Imbisat K

Apr 3, 2022

I like the course and the instructor teaches extremely well

By k r n j

Mar 29, 2020

good

