HV
Apr 23, 2020
First i will want say Thanks to my instructor "Beth Simon" because I learned every thing about Sequences, Primitive Types and Using Objects in java programming in simple way.
MK
Oct 17, 2021
Great example were used in this course which makes easy to get the concept of the topic.
By Leza B•
Feb 25, 2021
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! The only thing that I do not like is the referencing back to Block code writing. It has been years since I have coded in my former life as a Project Manager/Analyst and I learned "old-school" style where you just coded. Because I will be teaching Java and hopefully next year Python ... learning about Block coding is personally of no benefit to me. Because most all of my students have NEVER coded, they will just learn Java. That being said, when I taught in the states I was an advid supporter of code.org and we did the week of code every year because I thought it important for the students and I agree that using the Block coding was helpful for an introduction. All in all I look forward to the remaining courses! 😁
By ARKAPRAVO N•
Aug 31, 2020
The Professor taught the course in a friendly way, she went through each of the concepts in a clear and precise way such that anyone can understand. Moreover, the Preussal evaluation score is not up to the mark. The course videos are really really worth watching and CS Awesome Material is Wonderful. Unlike. all the best Java Courses it is the best best !!!!
By Harshit v•
Apr 24, 2020
By Muzamil k•
Oct 18, 2021
By Imbisat K•
Apr 3, 2022
I like the course and the instructor teaches extremely well
By k r n j•
Mar 29, 2020
good