Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Recursion
  • Algorithms
  • Python Programming
  • Tree (Data Structure)
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Searching and Data Structures

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Recursion

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Trees

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Modeling, Assertions, and Invariants

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 71 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

