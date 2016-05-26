Experienced Computer Scientists analyze and solve computational problems at a level of abstraction that is beyond that of any particular programming language. This two-part class is designed to train students in the mathematical concepts and process of "Algorithmic Thinking", allowing them to build simpler, more efficient solutions to computational problems.
This course is part of the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Algorithms
- Python Programming
- Algorithmic Efficiency
- Dynamic Programming
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 3 - Core Materials
Sorting, searching, big-O notation, the Master Theorem
Module 3 - Project and Application
Closest pairs of points, clustering of points, comparison of clustering algorithms
Module 4 - Core Materials
Dynamic programming, running time of DP algorithms, local and global sequence alignment
Module 4 - Project and Application
Computation of sequence alignments, applications to genomics and text comparison
Reviews
- 5 stars82.17%
- 4 stars10.89%
- 3 stars3.96%
- 2 stars1.98%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGORITHMIC THINKING (PART 2)
You cannot get easy answers for homework and it pushes you to think hard.
Another fantastic course from the team at Rice - thanks guys!
Really like the mix of theory and practical application
Super good, challenging course that forces you to think.
About the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
This Specialization covers much of the material that first-year Computer Science students take at Rice University, brought to you by the world-class Faculty who teach our master's and PhD programs. Students learn sophisticated programming skills in Python from the ground up and apply these skills in building more than 20 fun projects. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone exam that allows the students to demonstrate the range of knowledge that they have acquired in the Specialization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.