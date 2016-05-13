Experienced Computer Scientists analyze and solve computational problems at a level of abstraction that is beyond that of any particular programming language. This two-part course builds on the principles that you learned in our Principles of Computing course and is designed to train students in the mathematical concepts and process of "Algorithmic Thinking", allowing them to build simpler, more efficient solutions to real-world computational problems.
- Graph Theory
- Algorithms
- Python Programming
- Graph Algorithms
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Module 1 - Core Materials
What is Algorithmic Thinking?, class structure, graphs, brute-force algorithms
Modules 1 - Project and Application
Graph representations, plotting, analysis of citation graphs
Module 2 - Core Materials
Asymptotic analysis, "big O" notation, pseudocode, breadth-first search
Module 2 - Project and Application
Connected components, graph resilience, and analysis of computer networks
very thoughtful course! not easy by any means, but for sure learned a lot from the hard experience.
Project is interesting, bu the video lecture is kind of repetitive and does not cover much
Significantly more difficult than the preceding courses in the specialization, but the projects are fantastic!
very educational. I've learnt not only about graph theory but also how to use matplotlib and timeit libraries. The assignments were quite challengeable but rewarding.
This Specialization covers much of the material that first-year Computer Science students take at Rice University, brought to you by the world-class Faculty who teach our master's and PhD programs. Students learn sophisticated programming skills in Python from the ground up and apply these skills in building more than 20 fun projects. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone exam that allows the students to demonstrate the range of knowledge that they have acquired in the Specialization.
