While most specializations on Coursera conclude with a project-based course, students in the "Fundamentals of Computing" specialization have completed more than 20+ projects during the first six courses of the specialization. Given that much of the material in these courses is reused from session to session, our goal in this capstone class is to provide a conclusion to the specialization that allows each student an opportunity to demonstrate their individual mastery of the material in the specialization.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fundamentals of Computing Capstone Exam
Complete a 25 question exam to demonstrate your mastery of the material in the Specialization
Tough exam, a great way to wrap up the specialization and solidify the material
That was a great opportunity to check what I have learnt during the specialisation!
This exam, as all of the previous courses, was enriching and joyful.
Great Exam :D , this is an excellent specialization frankly, I highly recommended If you have zero idea about this domain.
About the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
This Specialization covers much of the material that first-year Computer Science students take at Rice University, brought to you by the world-class Faculty who teach our master's and PhD programs. Students learn sophisticated programming skills in Python from the ground up and apply these skills in building more than 20 fun projects. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone exam that allows the students to demonstrate the range of knowledge that they have acquired in the Specialization.
