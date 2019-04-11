AF
Apr 23, 2017
The exam really covers all material in the course. Prepare yourself by reviewing all materials, especially on graphs, dynamic programming, and algorithm complexity.
MD
Feb 11, 2017
Great Exam :D , this is an excellent specialization frankly, I highly recommended If you have zero idea about this domain.
By Max B•
Apr 11, 2019
Challenging ending to this great specialization (highly recommended)! Make sure you are prepared prior to starting the exam -- if you haven't been paying attention or putting work into the previous courses you will most likely not make it through the exam.
By Adel F•
May 21, 2018
Learned heaps
By Xinxia Z•
Aug 3, 2020
A friend of mine recommended this specialization to me. It took me over half a year to complete, but I'm glad I stuck out. This specialization is great for people who don't have much background in computer science. It started with building small games, and developed into more advanced topics of data structure and algorithm. The instructors are easy to follow, and if you don't understand something, you can always rewind the video and re-watch it. The forum is also a good resource to seek answer to your questions. By the time I finished the specialization, I have gained a much deeper understanding of programming compared to when I started it, and prepared me for further study in this field.
By Huynh L D•
May 30, 2016
This specialization has been nothing short of awesome. This exam really caps it off on a high note. Not only the quizzes were challenging and interesting, they are also very relevant to all the concepts learnt throughout the specialization. The exam consists of a good mix of conceptual, algorithmic, debugging, optimization problems, graph modelling and mathematical computation problems. The very tight time frame of only a few weeks with only 1 single attempt each week forced me to be very careful with my solutions and double check my work carefully before submitting.
The only thing that I wish to see is that this exam should be 2 exams instead of just 1 exam. I sort of still hunger for more challenging exercises like this exam. I really hope that this capstone exam course sets a good example for other Coursera courses because challenging mini-exams like this are incredibly valuable tools to validate our knowledge.
By Dai L•
Mar 9, 2020
This is the best specialization for aspiring beginners: it does not cut slacks but constantly pushes you to become better and better! I have just finished a machine learning MOOC and realized that many of the things I learned from this course (esp. algorithmic thinking) are highly related! The specialization really prepares you well as you go further.
By Michael B R•
Dec 20, 2017
The exam had good questions and was not overly difficult after taking the other classes. I spent 7.5 hours on it and passed in first try despite making a few dumb mistakes like entering results in wrong format etc. It is possible to retake as many times as you want but there is a 3 day delay and they say questions change quite a lot.
By Rudy H•
Mar 29, 2019
I am glad that I have taken such a great specialization with great materials and very well though of courses. All of the professors are excellent in teaching and fun to learn from. I am hoping that they have planned to provide the advance courses to this specialization in the future.
By Daniel W•
Jan 14, 2020
Thank you so much to everyone who put this course together! It was challenging, interesting, and fun. There's no way I could have fit such a course into my life were it not for the MOOC format, and I'm so appreciative you've created this. THANK YOU!
By Dustin H•
Sep 7, 2016
Loved this specialization. My only complaint is that I became very attached to many of the other students in my cohort and I felt that this course did not give me adequate closure. We kinda needed an end of course virtual party. :)
By Rachel K•
Aug 19, 2017
Very fair, clearly written, and honestly kind of fun! :)
When entering answers, be careful to use the correct format--that messed me up on a few questions--and maybe throw in a few extra significant figures to be safe.
By Muhammad A M•
Sep 25, 2020
Amazing end to the whole specialization. The instructors are amazing with lots of character and clearly explained a lot of the difficult concepts. Overall this is a great course and helped me learn a lot.
By Sotirios P•
Jul 11, 2017
An excellent course, the staff will always be there to guide you in case you are stuck. Thanks
By Tova B•
Mar 4, 2019
This exam has very thoughtful questions, that make you appreciate how much you've learned.
By Edward A•
Jul 14, 2017
The Capstone is challenging and makes the entire certificate worth while. Thanks Profs!
By Alexandr K•
May 27, 2020
That was a great opportunity to check what I have learnt during the specialisation!
By Ken M•
Jan 19, 2018
Tough exam, a great way to wrap up the specialization and solidify the material
By Nikos A•
Jan 19, 2018
This exam, as all of the previous courses, was enriching and joyful.
By Aaron M•
May 1, 2018
A really nice way to round off an outstanding course
By Jaehwi C•
Jan 13, 2018
The best course about Python 2 and computer science!
By Andrew F•
Jun 1, 2018
Great course! Thank you to everyone involved!
By Tommy P•
Nov 6, 2019
Wonderful, a real learning experience.
By Daniel F•
Nov 18, 2016
Great course. Thanks.
By Márton A N•
Nov 10, 2021
I started learning computer science and just programming in general through this course. I think it's one of the best introductions one can have into learning these skills. The fun little games and programs one can build in the first part of the 6 modules really get you motivated and interested in what you can do. As for the second part where the math and logic gets more complex I have to say, even though I'm not particularly good at either of these, the professors do a wonderful job at making it all palatable and digestible for everyone. I can highly recommend doing this specialization and I'm thankful for having this opportunity.