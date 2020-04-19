This if the final course in the specialization which builds upon the knowledge learned in Python Programming Essentials, Python Data Representations, and Python Data Analysis. We will learn how to install external packages for use within Python, acquire data from sources on the Web, and then we will clean, process, analyze, and visualize that data. This course will combine the skills learned throughout the specialization to enable you to write interesting, practical, and useful programs.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This module will discuss the importance of using and writing documentation. The Python documentation is a valuable resource for learning about language features you haven't seen yet.
Week 2
This module will teach you about packages and modules in Python, including how to install packages and how to create your own modules. You will also learn to use the Pygal plotting library.
Week 3
This module will teach you about Python sets. Sets are used to hold unordered collections of data without duplicates. We will also discuss efficiency.
Week 4
The final project of the specialization will enable you to demonstrate mastery of the concepts you have learned up to this point. You will also be able to understand and compare different approaches to reconciling two data sets.
Really enjoyed the class and the specialization. Reading data from csv files, then displaying it graphically, tied it all together very well.
It is more about python basics, nor data visualization exactly
Certainly very challenging. Thank you Lecturers for being so lively and engaging!
Anyone serious about learning real production techniques and fundamentals should take this course. Top3 on MOOC
About the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Developed by Rice University's world-class Computer Science & Data Science faculty, this specialization is intended for beginners who would like to master essential programming skills.
