Dr. David Adamson has more than 16 years of environmental project experience in academic research and environmental consulting, and he is a licensed Professional Engineer in Texas. He has worked as a post-doctoral research associate at Cornell University, and he has held lecturer, research scientist, and Adjunct Assistant Professor positions at Rice University in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. He has conducted and published research on a variety of areas related to subsurface contamination and biological remediation. Since joining GSI in 2004, Dr. Adamson’s professional experience includes site investigation, characterization, remediation, and applied research, with projects in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, including the design, implementation, and management of full-scale remediation projects. He has extensive expertise in projects dealing with natural attenuation, source zone characterization, emerging contaminants, matrix diffusion, and the development and testing of innovative treatment technologies. He has served as a Principal Investigator or co-Principal Investigator on several DoD-sponsored research projects, including those focused on 1,4-dioxane, innovative long-term monitoring strategies, enhanced amendment delivery systems, and improved characterization and treatment methods for contaminants in low permeability matrices.