Profile

David Adamson

Senior Environmental Engineer

    Bio

    Dr. David Adamson has more than 16 years of environmental project experience in academic research and environmental consulting, and he is a licensed Professional Engineer in Texas. He has worked as a post-doctoral research associate at Cornell University, and he has held lecturer, research scientist, and Adjunct Assistant Professor positions at Rice University in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. He has conducted and published research on a variety of areas related to subsurface contamination and biological remediation. Since joining GSI in 2004, Dr. Adamson’s professional experience includes site investigation, characterization, remediation, and applied research, with projects in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, including the design, implementation, and management of full-scale remediation projects. He has extensive expertise in projects dealing with natural attenuation, source zone characterization, emerging contaminants, matrix diffusion, and the development and testing of innovative treatment technologies. He has served as a Principal Investigator or co-Principal Investigator on several DoD-sponsored research projects, including those focused on 1,4-dioxane, innovative long-term monitoring strategies, enhanced amendment delivery systems, and improved characterization and treatment methods for contaminants in low permeability matrices.

    Courses

    Natural Attenuation of Groundwater Contaminants: New Paradigms, Technologies, and Applications

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder