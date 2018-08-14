About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Overview and MNA as an Evolving Technology

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Biodegradation Principles

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Abiotic Degradation Principles

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Attenuation and Storage in Low K Zones

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

