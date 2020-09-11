AS
Mar 4, 2021
the course covers all the important details and the lecturers explained it very well. I started from scratch for this course and was not in touch with chemistry and related fields for half a decade.
MH
Nov 5, 2016
Excellent course to provide a broad understanding of scientific concepts and current applications of degradation processes and programs critical to modern environmental remediation programs.
By Gabriela G B•
Sep 10, 2020
I recommend it to anyone interested in remediation of contaminated areas, investigation of contaminated sites and remediation techniques in general. The three teachers were able to bring together technical and academic issues in a smooth and fun way (they have a great sense of humor), but without losing the complexity of the focus. It is a course with many current references that can be applied in Brazilian territory. The course dates back to 2016, but remains very current.
By Alberto D G•
Mar 29, 2020
The course is perfect for those who want to deepen the world of hydrogeology, environmental engineering and pollutant management. in addition, the course covers many interesting topics and gives new and interesting food for thought and deepening.
By Christian V D•
Dec 9, 2021
Recommended for experienced environmental engineers and geologists. Topics are advanced but the learning modules are straight forward. Assignments reflected the modules.
By Joshua R C•
Jul 8, 2017
Professionally relevant. Lectures had enough bad jokes to be entertaining and keep it interesting. Seems very current with state of practice.
By Mauricio V•
Nov 6, 2016
The course has provided me with a very up-to-date panorama of the current knowledge and considerations over the evalutaion and application of Monitored Natural Attenuation as a remdial option for contaminated sites. It has also explained and commented on many key processes that are involved in attenuation processes, about which the knowledge for those who are participating in the management of a contaminated site is mandatory. Other than that, Drs. Alvarez, Newell and Adamson showed a very good grasp over the topics discussed, with even a few funny and entertaining conversations along the lectures. Overall, an amazing course.
By Rastko P•
Apr 13, 2020
I`ve taken around dozen of various courses (on different platforms) on environmental engineering/protection/management but this one is by far most up-to-date and best organized. Ok, as a hydrogeologist that`s what I expected from this topic, but lecturers really made a difference. Disregarding their obvious personal heterogeneity, their common trait is charisma and the energy they brought to the course and consequently shared with everyone.
I will definitely recommend this course to every open-minded person, in my area of expertise.
By Worku J N•
Dec 14, 2016
This course was really very well organized and comprehensive in its content. The lecturers are excellent expertise on the topic and they are very engaging. It is an absolute deal to take this course for those who are looking to advance their career in the area of subsurface pollutant remediation and research.
Thanks
Worku J Negawo
By Carlos A S V•
Nov 29, 2020
Excellent course, with very pedagogical audiovisual material. I loved the case studies shown in this course. They should change the questions in the quizzes, or at least their order when are repeated. Since one is already predisposed to know the answers when repeating the same quiz several times.
By Krendon R•
Jul 12, 2020
I highly recommend it for a comprehensive understanding of the state of our industry and as proficient remedial investigators and project site managers. I have gained knowledge and confidence through it and I have already begun to apply my newfound understanding of these subsurface interactions.
By Ross C•
Apr 4, 2019
Very interesting and relevant material. Although the examples were primarily in the US technical and regulatory context, the course was nonetheless very informative. I'd thoroughly recommend it for hydrogeologists, geoenvironmental engineers and environmental consultants.
By austin c•
Oct 23, 2019
This course was well designed, interesting and challenging. It successfully held my attention and substantially increased my knowledge on MNA, and New Trends in Soil and Groundwater Remediation. I highly recommend this course to anyone in Environmental Consulting!
By Fabiola N D•
Aug 22, 2019
The course has a good content and lectures are very clear and helpful for the learning process. I really like it. The topic is kind of difficult to me, and obviously I didn't catch all the concepts but it will be helpful to me in the future.
By Peyman H R•
Apr 26, 2020
Tons of information is what you get from this course. If you are working on or studying groundwater / remediation then you should take this course. Brilliantly done by wonderful staff of GSI and Rice University.
Many thanks to them.
By John R A R•
May 12, 2019
It really is an advance course that requires the learner to have previous knowledge regarding biology, chemistry, physics, geology, and fluid and soil mechanics to be able to follow with the discussions.
By Anugya S•
Mar 5, 2021
the course covers all the important details and the lecturers explained it very well. I started from scratch for this course and was not in touch with chemistry and related fields for half a decade.
By Lee Y•
Dec 29, 2021
Enjoy the lectures! Learned a lot from instructive videos and thanks to all assignments and quizzes, I was able to re-organize what I have taken from the three educative yet humorous teachers!:)
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 19, 2020
Excellent course to provide a broad understanding of scientific concepts and current applications of degradation processes and programs critical to modern environmental remediation programs.
By Mike H•
Nov 6, 2016
Excellent course to provide a broad understanding of scientific concepts and current applications of degradation processes and programs critical to modern environmental remediation programs.
By Rodrigo V V•
Apr 1, 2018
The course was very interesting, a lot of information in short sessions. It improved my understanding of contaminants in GW and I really like that there’s a spark of humor in the lectures.
By Emrah D•
Apr 2, 2020
The knowledge I have gained as a hydrogeology engineer cannot be ignored. I would like to thank you very much for explaining the topics and for demonstrating their applications.
By Daniel M E•
Nov 1, 2016
Great overview of contaminant hydrogeology. It is focused mainly in hydrocarbons and chlorinated solvents, but the methodologies ara applicable in many other situations.
By Reena C•
Jun 13, 2020
This course is apt for all those researchers interested in well compiled knowledge about what's latest happening in the field of groundwater remediation technologies.
By Gulzhan D•
Dec 12, 2020
An excellent course for a broad understanding of scientific concepts and modern applications of groundwater treatment and environmental remediation processes.
By Raul P S•
Jul 21, 2018
Amazing, interesting and entertaining course delivered by some of the best in their field. Highly recommendable. Well done and keep up the great work!
By Umesh C•
Aug 15, 2018
This course is very informative and very good for environmental engineers . It gives the insight of the natural attenuation of groundwater.