Dr. Charles Newell is a Vice President of GSI Environmental Inc. (formerly Groundwater Services, Inc.) He is a member of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers, a NGWA Certified Ground Water Professional, and an Adjunct Professor at Rice University. He has co-authored five EPA publications, 12 environmental decision support software systems, numerous technical articles, and two books, including Natural Attenuation of Fuels and Chlorinated Solvents. His professional expertise includes site characterization, groundwater and surface water quality modeling, risk assessments, natural attenuation, bioremediation, non-point source studies, software development, and long-term monitoring projects. He has also served as a technical facilitator for groups trying to reach consensus regarding complex environmental issues. He has taught graduate level groundwater courses at both the University of Houston and Rice University. He has served as a Principal or Co-Principal Investigator for numerous environmental research and development projects for the Dept. of Energy, American Petroleum Institute, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Defense and industrial clients. He has extensive experience working with research teams comprised of mixed academic, industrial, and consulting members. Dr. Newell has been awarded the Hanson Excellence of Presentation Award by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Outstanding Presentation Award by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and the 2001 Wesley W. Horner Award by the American Society of Civil Engineers; the 2008 Outstanding Alumni Award from Rice University; and Strategic Research and Development Program (SERDP) 2014 Project of the Year as a Co-PI.