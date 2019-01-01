Profile

Charles Newell

Vice President

    Bio

    Dr. Charles Newell is a Vice President of GSI Environmental Inc. (formerly Groundwater Services, Inc.) He is a member of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers, a NGWA Certified Ground Water Professional, and an Adjunct Professor at Rice University. He has co-authored five EPA publications, 12 environmental decision support software systems, numerous technical articles, and two books, including Natural Attenuation of Fuels and Chlorinated Solvents. His professional expertise includes site characterization, groundwater and surface water quality modeling, risk assessments, natural attenuation, bioremediation, non-point source studies, software development, and long-term monitoring projects. He has also served as a technical facilitator for groups trying to reach consensus regarding complex environmental issues. He has taught graduate level groundwater courses at both the University of Houston and Rice University. He has served as a Principal or Co-Principal Investigator for numerous environmental research and development projects for the Dept. of Energy, American Petroleum Institute, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Defense and industrial clients. He has extensive experience working with research teams comprised of mixed academic, industrial, and consulting members. Dr. Newell has been awarded the Hanson Excellence of Presentation Award by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Outstanding Presentation Award by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and the 2001 Wesley W. Horner Award by the American Society of Civil Engineers; the 2008 Outstanding Alumni Award from Rice University; and Strategic Research and Development Program (SERDP) 2014 Project of the Year as a Co-PI.

    Courses

    Natural Attenuation of Groundwater Contaminants: New Paradigms, Technologies, and Applications

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder