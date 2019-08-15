It is well known that water treatment at the household level can lead to dramatic improvements in drinking water quality. But does Household Water Treatment and Safe Storage (HWTS) also have global relevance? What are the potential treatment solutions and how do they function? Is there a standard strategy for successful HWTS implementation, or can we identify key components which make programs more likely to succeed?
Introduction to Household Water Treatment and Safe StorageÉcole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to HWTS
The course begins with a review of the public health impacts of unsafe drinking water. We define physical, chemical, and microbial aspects of drinking water quality and present the major classes of pathogens. Information about pathways for faecal contamination of drinking water are followed by an introduction to the concept of HWTS and the principal technologies.
HWTS treatment options
During week 2 and 3 we focus on potential treatment methods. We refer first to the standards of safe drinking water and improved drinking water. Week 2 focuses on sedimentation and different kinds of filtration.
HWTS treatment options
During week 2 and 3 we focus on potential treatment methods. We refer first to the standards of safe drinking water and improved drinking water. Week 3 focuses on heat, ultraviolet radiation, chemical disinfection. Specific modules are provided to cover safe storage and combined methods of water treatment.
Implementation strategies for HWTS
During week 4 we analyse different approaches that have been successfully applied. We highlight key components which make programs more likely to succeed. We ask the questions, what is required that the most vulnerable populations use HWTS correctly and consistently over the long-term? In separate modules we consider the special case of HWTS in emergency response and provide information about the role of government bodies.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.72%
- 4 stars18.92%
- 3 stars1.79%
- 2 stars0.22%
- 1 star0.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO HOUSEHOLD WATER TREATMENT AND SAFE STORAGE
The numerical section was little tough need to practice with some examples . Should be given self assessing questions to solve and get more clear idea of numericals
While I found the first weeks very interesting, the charm went down after, talking about charts that might help NGO's and researchers, not that much for learners.
Thank you so much, for your knowledge sharing. i would like to take up few more courses and get to know more about the things happening everywhere.
very useful, makes us susceptible to the ongoing and existing methods and technologies for water treatment for house with the perspective of public health.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.