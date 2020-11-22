MF
Nov 1, 2017
I so loved this course! I would like to thank coursera for granting me an opportunity to do this course! It is awesome I recommend that institutions offering water engineering courses should adapt it!
RA
Jun 1, 2020
Very informative and practical course as water treatment is very useful and it is very nice to have knowledge about HWTS for a student.Teachers are very knowledgeful and interactive in this course.
By Juan C L B•
Nov 21, 2020
All information is clear, the professor in each topic he makes a example, real examples to allow that students can understand the topics, additionally, is important to know the processes and technologies that we have to do good water treatment and access for everyone. I strongly recommend this course.
By Janani S•
Jun 12, 2019
I have able to learn new information of regarding microbial water contamination. The newly dealt topics about calculation of bacterial log reduction and DALY were totally not known before enrolling for the course. Still ale to learn nearly all topics in water safety in one month time.
By David A•
Jul 22, 2017
No doubt the Proper water handling at the household level is a sure way to reducing risks of contamination in low income countries even though the practice here in my country Nigeria cannot be said to be efficient. Interesting and educating MOOC . I look forward to the re
By Hinterberger M•
Jul 17, 2017
Very useful course that gives a general overview of the HWTS and plenty of ressources if you want to explore the subject more deeply. It gives you a very good start if you are interested in the field and maybe involved in a health project!
By Anatole R•
Oct 2, 2017
Very interesting course with a lot of examples of studies. I believe this course should be taken by everyone to understand the importance of water treatment. It is sure to be useful for people involved in humanitarian actions
By Álvaro I G G•
Nov 16, 2017
What a excelent course! I loved this series of MOOCs by EAWAG. Even when its focus are Developing Countries, its teaches so many useful tools and disciplines to care human health in any place in world.
By Moeketsi M F•
Nov 2, 2017
By Paul J•
May 22, 2020
Nice introduction to WASH (specifically Household Water Treatment). The learning resources is nice with ample aid to external references that can be used for the future.
By Oluboba E•
Sep 29, 2019
This course is very interesting to me and I really like the presentations and the ability to study at will, my knowledge on water treatment have been upgraded.
Thank You
By Kasun S•
Nov 14, 2020
I am a chemical engineer and independent researcher whom graduated from Department of Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Moratuwa. My area of interest in research is, # Drinking Water Treatment # Wastewater Treatment # Waste Management # Resource Recovery # Future Farming # Circular Economy.
I would guarantee that this is the best course in coursera for learning about household drinking water treatment and storage technologies. Meantime, thank you very much for the financial support offered. I would repay this back on behalf of the mankind in near future.
Best Regards,
B.K.T. Samarasiri
By Abdul W•
Sep 13, 2019
The numerical section was little tough need to practice with some examples . Should be given self assessing questions to solve and get more clear idea of numericals
By M. P I•
Mar 16, 2020
My thanks goes to Dr. Richard Johnson for having such a course on the importance of Household water safety and health issues because of improper handling and storage of drinking water. The topics have covered a broader area keeping in mind the Water as a World issue and has been framed with examples from from different countries. This course is of real importance to me as I am taking a course for B.Tech students in the Institute where I'm teaching now.
By Chirag S•
Aug 29, 2020
Wonderful and diverse lectures from professor and guest lectures from WHO. Case studies were very well correlated with lectures being taught and initiated ideas that can be incorporated into HWTS as a part of innovation, not only focusing on technology work but also its impact on economy. i recommend this course have to be learn , its applicable is fundamentally applicable in life.
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 29, 2020
I so loved this course! I would like to thank coursera for granting me an opportunity to do this course! It is awesome I recommend that institutions offering water engineering courses should adapt it! A very well organised course. Dr. Rick Johnston is an excellent mentor to have! Wish him all the best. Highly recommended for Civil Engineering/ Environmental Study backgrounds.
By Jamal W K•
Dec 28, 2020
A highly informative and need based course for the contemporary drinking water conditions. The course curriculum and overall organization is highly appreciable, from guest lectures to case studies, everything was arranged to motivate and guide participants effectively. Personally, I enjoyed the field water testing kit the most.
By carlos l•
May 7, 2020
A really interesting and exiting course.... all the knowledge in this MOOC let me undertand in a more comprehensive way the process of water sanitation. I am a chemical engineer an studied in the university the proces of purification, but I had not idea about the Biological issue . This course was structured in a very good way
By Elson R H•
Nov 30, 2020
I have learned how important is the household water treatment and storage. Growing up from a place without piped-in water, I realized that it was really difficult if people were not sure if the water is potable or not. Added to this is how the water is stored safely to prevent contamination
By Dr. R S•
May 21, 2020
The course was very useful in learning various household water treatment technologies and safe storage. All the modules were dealt with innovative contents and good lectures. The course will be very useful for the academicians in the field of environmental engineering and practicing engineers.
By Anjali R•
Apr 8, 2020
Course is systematically arranged in order which makes it simple and understandable various difficult aspects are understandable with the help of visuals and effect. Got better understanding of treatment facilities and government as well as profit and non profit organisation
By Raul R M C•
Mar 2, 2021
Por su importancia en el mejoramiento y tratamiento del agua y sus diferentes métodos para tratar a los patógenos que se adhieren al agua es un compromiso que se deja para cada día en tratar mejor nuestros recursos naturales y saber utilizar con responsabilidad y cuidado.
By Abbas f•
Feb 28, 2021
I have benefited from coursera a very valuable course, which will benefit my self and my community greatly, also i would like to thank all the coursera administrators and the precious lecturers of the course; introduction to household water treatment and safe storage.
By Md. R H•
May 25, 2020
It is an informative and re search based course specially for village areas of low income countries . As a Civil and Environmental Engineering post graduate student it was an excellent course for me. Thanks to honorable course teachers and guest teachers.
By Macarena R•
Sep 11, 2020
It was a great course. The only improvement I would deem necessary is the update of some sources, some statistics date a few years back. The general content is not affected by this though. Liked very much the short quizzes that came up during the videos.
By Josiah L•
Sep 25, 2020
Challenging at times yet, easy to follow along with, not to mention very informative and modern in presentation. I would recommend for anyone interested in the field or seeking to learn more about the global issue of water treatment.
By JUSTIN L D•
Jul 31, 2020
I have learnt so much and and confidently say this is an instrument and a great tool for individuals and the government to ensuring the health of their communities. Thank you so much for the knowledge from this course.