    Dr. Rick Johnston is a sanitary engineer with over 15 years of experience in water quality in developing countries. He has a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University, and a PhD in Environmental Science and Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, He has worked on drinking water quality issues in Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burkina Faso. After spending five years in Bangladesh with UNICEF focusing on arsenic contamination of drinking water, he joined Sandec as Leader of the Water Supply and Treatment Group. At Sandec he worked on water quality monitoring in developing countries, and development of a novel household filter, based on gravity driven ultrafiltration membranes. Since working on the HWTS MOOC, he has taken a new position with the World Health Organization, as part of the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, responsible for monitoring of global access to drinking water and sanitation.

    Introduction to Household Water Treatment and Safe Storage

