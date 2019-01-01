Profile

Sara Marks

Dr.

    Bio

    Dr. Sara Marks is an environmental engineer with experience conducting field research in nine countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. She is the Group Leader of the Water Supply and Treatment group in the Sandec Department at Eawag. Currently her team is working in Nepal to build rural communities’ capacity to monitor their drinking water quality, and in Burkina Faso to evaluate the health, livelihood, and environmental impacts of multiple-use water services. Prior to joining Sandec, Sara was a postdoctoral scholar at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She received her PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, where her thesis focused on the role of community members’ sense of ownership for their water system in determining the system’s sustainability. Sara is passionate about teaching as a means to further the dialogue on global water and sanitation issues, for which HWTS MOOC presents an unprecedented opportunity.

    Courses

    Introduction to Household Water Treatment and Safe Storage

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder