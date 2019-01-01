Dr.
Dr. Sara Marks is an environmental engineer with experience conducting field research in nine countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. She is the Group Leader of the Water Supply and Treatment group in the Sandec Department at Eawag. Currently her team is working in Nepal to build rural communities’ capacity to monitor their drinking water quality, and in Burkina Faso to evaluate the health, livelihood, and environmental impacts of multiple-use water services. Prior to joining Sandec, Sara was a postdoctoral scholar at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She received her PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, where her thesis focused on the role of community members’ sense of ownership for their water system in determining the system’s sustainability. Sara is passionate about teaching as a means to further the dialogue on global water and sanitation issues, for which HWTS MOOC presents an unprecedented opportunity.