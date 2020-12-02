About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Leadership Development for Engineers Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 0 - Welcome

Module 1 - Leadership Development Plan

Week 2

Module 2 - Pro-active Performance Improvement and Goal Setting

Week 3

Module 3 - Launching Creative Project Teams

Leadership Development Plan Writing Assignment

Week 4

Module 4 - Creating a Motivating Team Environment

About the Leadership Development for Engineers Specialization

Leadership Development for Engineers

