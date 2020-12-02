An actionable leadership improvement plan enables you to leverage strengths and close the gaps on weaknesses. In this course, you will build your own plan that you can put into practice immediately and realize goals within the next two years. It lays the foundation for an evergreen process of selection and prioritization of skills, and action planning for sustained leadership development.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0 - Welcome
Module 1 - Leadership Development Plan
Module 2 - Pro-active Performance Improvement and Goal Setting
Module 3 - Launching Creative Project Teams
Leadership Development Plan Writing Assignment
Module 4 - Creating a Motivating Team Environment
TOP REVIEWS FROM PERSONAL LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PLANNING AND LEADING HIGH PERFORMING TEAMS
The course goes beyond the description of SMART goals and team dynamics so as to disclose the implications on team performance and the ways to recover a derailed situation.
Dear Sir, Thank you very much to collect lots of informative session for us. I would like to learn some more courses for leadership programme
Easy to understand, clear communication, effective slides
Great course, the task assassinated are very useful for a complete understanding of the topics
About the Leadership Development for Engineers Specialization
Engineers wanting to advance their careers must be able to lead teams effectively.
