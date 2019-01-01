Profile

David Van Kleeck

Professor in the Practice of Engineering Leadership

Bio

David joined the staff of the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership (RCEL) in August 2014 following a 34 year career as a Technologist and Manager in Shell’s research and development organization. During his Shell career, he held a variety of positions in which he was responsible for process development, manufacturing technical service, and product support to several downstream refining and chemical businesses. David’s research and management experience includes work in the detergents, solvents, resins, and glycols businesses. He was also active in Shell’s recruiting efforts for over fourteen years as a campus interviewer (Princeton, MIT, University of Houston, Rice). David had a parallel career in the Army Reserve, and retired after 32 years of active and reserve service in 2005 as a Brigadier General. He was commissioned in the Army through ROTC at Princeton University (1973). During his Army career, David commanded troops at the Battalion, Group, and Brigade level. His assignments included active duty tours in Italy and Germany. David returns to Rice after receiving his PhD here in Chemical Engineering in 1981.

Courses

Personal Leadership Development Planning and Leading High Performing Teams

Self Awareness and the Effective Leader

Relationship Management

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder