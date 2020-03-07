Part of being an effective leader is learning how to play to your strengths and overcome characteristics that don't lend to good leadership practices. During the course, you will examine your own strengths and learn ways to use them in a leadership role. Learn to manage stress and solve problems creatively. Throughout the course, you will also build a tool kit of useful techniques that you can begin using right away in your engineering career.
This course is part of the Leadership Development for Engineers Specialization
About this Course
Rice University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Introduction to Leadership
Outline a leadership competency framework, explain a methodology for assessing skill level and begin developing your leadership toolbox with an introduction to networking.
Engineering Profession
Discuss the challenges that engineers will face in the future and continue developing your toolbox with strategies for managing your time and how to prioritize.
Self Awareness
An introduction to self-assessment tools that allow you to identify strengths and weaknesses and how they could impact your leadership style. This week's tool for your leadership toolkit is developing your statement of life purpose.
Stress Management
Develop strategies for limiting or leveraging stress to improve your leadership style. The tool of the week teaches you to practice effective techniques for controlling stress.
Highly recommended to help understand your own strengths and weakness, so you can focus on improving or potentiate them
Thank you! It's helpful course for me as I'm a new in leadership position. I'll review this course later on to relearn for my leadership position.
A good experience of learning. To know myself and my capabilities. How to achieve leadership position and perform the same effectively. A good course.
I Loved this Course! I have learnt so much from it and plan on having the concepts as a life long journey.
About the Leadership Development for Engineers Specialization
Engineers wanting to advance their careers must be able to lead teams effectively.
