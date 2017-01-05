JL
May 13, 2019
Very pertinent information. Presented in a usable format. Helped me to see areas in my life that I hadn't previously considered. Revealed my blind spots and gave helpful tools to improve those areas.
DP
Mar 28, 2021
Probably one of the best Courses I have taken till now. Engineering leadership and management is just what I was looking for to organize fast paced noisy growth in the industry.
By Peter H•
Jan 5, 2017
$450 for this course and they can't even bother to make sure that the quizzes are scored correctly? Two weeks back to back and one question each week has been counted wrong when answered correctly. That, paired with the fact that your only method to have an assignment graded is via peer review means that I'll be suggesting peers save their money on this course. It's entirely possible that you could be stranded with no one to grade your work - Coursera's suggestion if this should occur is that you should beg on the forums - or transfer your work to a later session of the same course. Good content, awful policies intended to allow the platform to be hands-off for Coursera - that's unacceptable at this price.
By Justin S•
Nov 8, 2016
Excellent course to get your brain thinking. Opens your eyes into a leadership sight. Help yourself
By Tanvi S•
Jul 19, 2017
The course content shows the meticulous efforts by the creators. It perfectly fits into the stipulated time of course completion, thus providing the participant with enough time to skim and scan (if not read through) through the materials and helps them take along the essence of it. The quizzes can be enhanced into more conceptual ones, rather than being theoretical based on the videos and summaries. The peer graded assignment is helpful in the way that it tests your actual understanding of the learning materials. In sum, it is a course worth the time and effort.
By Hani H Z•
Sep 12, 2019
I am proud to be a member with those who take this Excellence online training
By Chester M•
Apr 5, 2017
Good course; very interesting. I would like to see the professor grade the course papers or at least review them instead of stric
By Kuan Z•
Nov 23, 2020
It is an excellent course. Engineers need to deliver the collaterals on schedule. Sometimes they have to be very creative. This course teaches people, no matter whether they are junior or senior, how to manage stress, negotiate, and find what they are good or bad at. I really enjoy the video from those two senior leaders. They have shown many practical ideas to manage teams and projects.
By Antony C•
Feb 28, 2019
This course has helped me to become more aware of myself,. While I have taken numerous personality assessments throughout my career , Some of the dimensions exposed by this course were really revealing. Had I known them earlier , I would have benefited by improving those aspects. This could have helped me , become a more effective leader
By Balakrishnan S•
Sep 3, 2017
Enjoying the voyage of self-discovery. I think this is a must-do course for engineers, looking to transition into leadership/management roles. I like the introspective aspect of the course, as one can improve through introspection.
By Carissa J V•
Aug 2, 2020
This is a big help to everyone especially this time of pandemic. This also allows us to refresh ourselves on how to be an effective leader. This is a self- discovery.
By Amit K M•
Nov 16, 2020
excellent contents and course...i encourage all who read this to complete this course....and do repeat it .after successive interval if time in your life...
By DUGGANA V•
Nov 1, 2020
It's really an amazing platform for students to gain knowledge and the teaching part is really good.
By E E M•
Dec 21, 2020
I want to continue to the next course of this specialisation courses can you assist me through
By Anders H•
Sep 14, 2020
You can get practically everything this course tries to teach you by just reading the first 3 chapters of the book used in the course.
By Eve K•
Jun 15, 2020
The peer review grading for the SA assignment should be removed. Students uploaded the instructor's original instructions as their document to be reviewed, they uploaded no documents and asked to be graded in discussions group and telling others they would give them full mark and, some plagiarized each others documents! Not to mention that you need 3 peers to grade you for a total of 16/20 to pass so you are at their mercy for a course that you paid for and put effort in. Ridiculous!
By Rakesh M•
Dec 21, 2021
It was like swimming lesson.
By Christopher H•
Feb 8, 2021
This course was exactly what I was looking for. I was frustrated by courses which present "very deep" "strategies" and abstract concepts for how to lead. That did not resonate with me. This one focuses on me first. so I can figure out who I am, how I currently lead and how I can improve.
By ALEX C P•
May 24, 2021
Not only for leaders do I think that this course is suitable for. The many things you can learn and exploit of your personality, even though you are not meant to be a leader, make of this course to be really worth it.
By Edgar C•
Jun 3, 2020
Muy buen curso, el contenido programático presentado por el instructor esta muy acorde al alcance de un profesional que se quiera formar en liderazgo. Felicitaciones al Instructor y a la Plataforma Coursera..!
By Arturo G E•
Feb 9, 2021
Well structured and very illustrative. All the supporting material is very useful. The experience shared by the presenter gives value added to the course. Thanks.
By Dr U K - P•
Feb 11, 2021
A good experience of learning. To know myself and my capabilities. How to achieve leadership position and perform the same effectively. A good course.
By Binh L•
Mar 8, 2020
Thank you! It's helpful course for me as I'm a new in leadership position. I'll review this course later on to relearn for my leadership position.
By Marco G•
Mar 27, 2020
The course gives the possibilities to reflect on personal and interpersonal aspects that are crucial for a briliant career.
By Jordi E G•
Jan 22, 2021
Highly recommended to help understand your own strengths and weakness, so you can focus on improving or potentiate them
By Sandeep R•
Jul 27, 2021
Really loved the way David laid out the fundamentals and helped us through a journey to know ourselves a bit deeper.