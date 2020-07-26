To be a successful engineer, you must work and play well with others. This course focuses on developing the skills you will need to build and sustain professional relationships and networks. Learn to coach and mentor others, manage conflict and build power and influence in the workplace.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Communication
Learn to give and receive feedback, actively listen, provide supportive communication and how to coach and counsel your team members.
Building Power and Influence
Managing Conflict
Managing Conflict: Lesson Choices
Choice 1: Engineer Interview | Choice 2: Movie Review
Conducting Effective Meetings
- 5 stars78.35%
- 4 stars20.27%
- 3 stars1.03%
- 2 stars0.34%
David is a great coach and a humble engineering leader. Thoroughly enjoyed the course and learnt a lot. Thx Coursera.
Dr. David Van Kleeck is a great instructor! He is straight to the point but in a fun, engaging manner. He packs a ton of information and good examples of ideas about leadership.
Real time exampled shared in Relationship Management course.
Got to learn a lot of things and specially with proper examples. Loved this course so much.
