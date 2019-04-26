JL
Jul 7, 2019
Dr. David Van Kleeck is a great instructor! He is straight to the point but in a fun, engaging manner. He packs a ton of information and good examples of ideas about leadership.
GC
Mar 10, 2021
I discovered the importance of supportive communication and how to practice it at work but also in the private life and the difference between coaching and counselling.
By Varma I•
Apr 26, 2019
Excellent presentation by David Van Kleeck, his teaching is amazing
By John L•
Jul 8, 2019
Dr. David Van Kleeck is a great instructor! He is straight to the point but in a fun, engaging manner. He packs a ton of information and good examples of ideas about leadership.
By Gianni C•
Mar 11, 2021
I discovered the importance of supportive communication and how to practice it at work but also in the private life and the difference between coaching and counselling.
By Roseline O•
Jan 16, 2019
This is an amazing course that trains professionals (not only engineers) on how to become effective leaders through the creative use of influence, communication and conflict management skills. The training is thorough and feels like real life classroom.
By EDGAR I D R•
Aug 24, 2019
the more you put iin the more you get from it. great learning experience.
By Binh L•
Feb 8, 2020
Relationship Management is very interesting and helpful course for leadership development. I'm a new team lead at my workplace. Professor Kleeck provides this course with very helpful contents that greatly helps me experience and practice in my new role - team lead. The building power and influence, managing conflict, and conducting effective meetings are greatly helpful and interesting topics. I could learn and apply to my workplace immediately. I am taking the course 3 and very interested in learning.
By Pha V•
Nov 5, 2020
I am happy to get this course, and one of the Principal Manager in my org suggested this course. I would be tankful to him(Did not mention his name and org due to confidentiality reason), David Van Kleeck and Coursera.
One more feedback to callout here is the instructions for the graded assignment in the module needs little more specificity. It was not clear only one of the assignment is sufficient to complete this course (Either Engineering Leader Interview or review on the Movies listed )
By Fernando D S S•
Aug 10, 2020
I really liked this course, many learned, I just dislike the peer-to-peer evaluation methodology of Coursera, it's very slow and people used to grade in a very random way, no feedback, just bad grades without any rationale. I hope AI could help to improve the CX of Coursera courses. Congratulations to the Rice's teacher, great work.
By Alerik E C R•
Nov 4, 2020
I learned a lot about relationship management. I like the part about planning and conducting meetings. I'm glad I took this course, I am now more confident in handling work relationships and more. I recommend that the peer-graded assignment would be made optional.
By Olga S•
May 16, 2020
Very helpful and inspiring. Good practical tools to improve leadership skills.
My advice to new participants is to take the final task more serious, the quality of papers presented for assessment seemed to be low. Probably, a bad luck this time.
By Peter M•
Apr 19, 2020
An excellent course providing a thorough overview of managing relationships with colleagues in the workplace. Useful and of interest not only to engineers, but all professionals who want to improve their personal effectiveness.
By Asuquo U E•
May 19, 2021
This course really broadened my knowledge on maintaining good work relationship. It enlightened me on the various processes of dealing with conflicts in the work environment, feedback mechanisms, the Do’s and Don’ts
By Chester M•
Jul 20, 2017
This course focuses on conflict resolution strategies and relationship management. These are essential and critical skills to learn in order to advance through the engineering ranks and into management. The p
By Daniel A O•
Sep 18, 2021
I have learnt quite a lot of insights in keeping healthy relationships that will lead to optimum productivity. I can confidently lead a team to achieve set goals
By Sreekanth R•
Jul 31, 2020
This is a very good course and it will helps us to maintain the strong relationship with the team members in any organization.
By Alok S•
Jul 3, 2020
David is a great coach and a humble engineering leader. Thoroughly enjoyed the course and learnt a lot. Thx Coursera.
By Hani H Z•
Oct 18, 2019
It is a nice course for dealing with stakeholders and to understand the needs and expectations of your partners.
By Mayank T•
Jul 27, 2020
Got to learn a lot of things and specially with proper examples. Loved this course so much.
By Marco G•
Apr 7, 2020
amazing topics. every engineers leader should be aware of. fast and effective course.
By Enrique A•
Jan 26, 2018
Very good course. I recommend it to all the Engineers with all levels of experience.
By Gaurav R•
May 18, 2021
The overall course content was good and the instructor makes an effort to make the readings fun through his presentation. I was highly disappointed at the quality of assignments coming for peer review. The structure of the course needs a change to discourage unethical practice of submitting bogus files in the names of assignments and pleading in the discussion group to get it rated in exchange for other's bogus work to be rated. This rampant practice has to be stopped by making changes to the assignments grading system.
By Jackie L•
Mar 23, 2022
It's a smart course and inspiration. I think it could help me to improve on relationship management with either colleagues or family.
By JAMES B A•
Nov 14, 2020
I really enjoy the course and thanks to the professor who taught the course. Infact he really the course content very well.
By Erika C•
May 25, 2022
This wonderful course was more than I was expected. Thank you for your proffessionalism an charisma!
By Elfrida R•
Nov 29, 2021
very nice course ,with good materials , I got good knowledge to improve my skills. Thanks