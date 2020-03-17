Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Personal Leadership Development Planning and Leading High Performing Teams by Rice University

4.7
stars
184 ratings
54 reviews

About the Course

An actionable leadership improvement plan enables you to leverage strengths and close the gaps on weaknesses. In this course, you will build your own plan that you can put into practice immediately and realize goals within the next two years. It lays the foundation for an evergreen process of selection and prioritization of skills, and action planning for sustained leadership development....

Top reviews

GC

Mar 10, 2021

The course goes beyond the description of SMART goals and team dynamics so as to disclose the implications on team performance and the ways to recover a derailed situation.

AB

Oct 20, 2020

good course good luck other teachers ffor teaching me well thanks again and again to the coursera and university to teaching and helping then i rate 5 stars to this course

By Binh L

Mar 16, 2020

I'm in a new team lead position managing a team of 5 engineers. This course greatly helped me build an imaging plan and know what to do. This course helped me be confident in my new team lead function. I'm confident to recommend this course to people who want to have leadership skills.

By Christian A A E

Jun 1, 2019

The course is of great value and does a great job blending the best theoretical, and practical practices. I enjoy every part of it and learned a lot. Everyone who'd like to get into leadership positions or those who are already in leadership positions must take this course.

By Gianni C

Mar 11, 2021

The course goes beyond the description of SMART goals and team dynamics so as to disclose the implications on team performance and the ways to recover a derailed situation.

By Ahangama L Y B

Oct 20, 2020

good course good luck other teachers ffor teaching me well thanks again and again to the coursera and university to teaching and helping then i rate 5 stars to this course

By Ahmed H M H A E A

Aug 28, 2017

Excellent and very useful at the practical level, scientific and applied and useful in life in general and leadership and goals and how to put them in the best form

By Ramiro R

Mar 3, 2017

Excellent experience, highly recommend these certificate. I'll definitively continue with the Engineering Management Professional Certificate.

By Tetrin M

Dec 3, 2019

awesome, I learn a lot through this course.

thank you!

By Antony C

May 8, 2019

Well structured course. Wish I did it 20 Years back!!

By RAFAEL A L M

May 18, 2022

The tools provided by the course leave you prepared to face the challenges that you will face as a team leader in the future, both in your career and personally.

By Rajesh P

May 10, 2021

Dear Sir,

Thank you very much to collect lots of informative session for us. I would like to learn some more courses for leadership programme

By Javier C I

Dec 3, 2020

Great course, the task assassinated are very useful for a complete understanding of the topics

By Kiran V J

Oct 29, 2020

This very excellent subject every one should learn. Thanks to the entire team of coursera

By Yahya a a

Jul 10, 2020

I have benefited from and developed myself, and I wish you happiness and success

By MARIFE G M

May 24, 2020

Muy buen curso, te dan la habilidades necesarias para poder mejorar como lider.

By RODRIGO E P M

Aug 6, 2020

An excellent leadership course. The approach to engineering is spectacular.

By Althaf.CT

Jun 14, 2020

Thank you for this platform, thank you all behind the milestone

By Abdul M

Jul 30, 2020

The course is a good guideline for anyone want to be a leader

By T V

Dec 10, 2021

Easy to understand, clear communication, effective slides

By Imran S

Nov 2, 2017

One of the best career building courses I ever had.

By 18CS081 - N K S

Jul 17, 2020

This course is very useful to me.Thanksto coursera

By 19CS110 S R

Jul 13, 2020

I done this course it is vary useful to me

By VIJAYAKUMAR

Aug 24, 2021

Excellent course to learn leadership

By Salah k a

Jul 17, 2020

Good course, and very helpful

By Phan N

Mar 18, 2020

A Good course for new leader

By Bui T K N

Oct 13, 2021

This course is best for me

