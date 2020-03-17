GC
Mar 10, 2021
The course goes beyond the description of SMART goals and team dynamics so as to disclose the implications on team performance and the ways to recover a derailed situation.
AB
Oct 20, 2020
good course good luck other teachers ffor teaching me well thanks again and again to the coursera and university to teaching and helping then i rate 5 stars to this course
By Binh L•
Mar 16, 2020
I'm in a new team lead position managing a team of 5 engineers. This course greatly helped me build an imaging plan and know what to do. This course helped me be confident in my new team lead function. I'm confident to recommend this course to people who want to have leadership skills.
By Christian A A E•
Jun 1, 2019
The course is of great value and does a great job blending the best theoretical, and practical practices. I enjoy every part of it and learned a lot. Everyone who'd like to get into leadership positions or those who are already in leadership positions must take this course.
By Gianni C•
Mar 11, 2021
By Ahmed H M H A E A•
Aug 28, 2017
Excellent and very useful at the practical level, scientific and applied and useful in life in general and leadership and goals and how to put them in the best form
By Ramiro R•
Mar 3, 2017
Excellent experience, highly recommend these certificate. I'll definitively continue with the Engineering Management Professional Certificate.
By Tetrin M•
Dec 3, 2019
awesome, I learn a lot through this course.
thank you!
By Antony C•
May 8, 2019
Well structured course. Wish I did it 20 Years back!!
By RAFAEL A L M•
May 18, 2022
The tools provided by the course leave you prepared to face the challenges that you will face as a team leader in the future, both in your career and personally.
By Rajesh P•
May 10, 2021
Dear Sir,
Thank you very much to collect lots of informative session for us. I would like to learn some more courses for leadership programme
By Javier C I•
Dec 3, 2020
Great course, the task assassinated are very useful for a complete understanding of the topics
By Kiran V J•
Oct 29, 2020
This very excellent subject every one should learn. Thanks to the entire team of coursera
By Yahya a a•
Jul 10, 2020
I have benefited from and developed myself, and I wish you happiness and success
By MARIFE G M•
May 24, 2020
Muy buen curso, te dan la habilidades necesarias para poder mejorar como lider.
By RODRIGO E P M•
Aug 6, 2020
An excellent leadership course. The approach to engineering is spectacular.
By Althaf.CT•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank you for this platform, thank you all behind the milestone
By Abdul M•
Jul 30, 2020
The course is a good guideline for anyone want to be a leader
By T V•
Dec 10, 2021
Easy to understand, clear communication, effective slides
By Imran S•
Nov 2, 2017
One of the best career building courses I ever had.
By 18CS081 - N K S•
Jul 17, 2020
This course is very useful to me.Thanksto coursera
By 19CS110 S R•
Jul 13, 2020
I done this course it is vary useful to me
By VIJAYAKUMAR•
Aug 24, 2021
Excellent course to learn leadership
By Salah k a•
Jul 17, 2020
Good course, and very helpful
By Phan N•
Mar 18, 2020
A Good course for new leader
By Bui T K N•
Oct 13, 2021
This course is best for me