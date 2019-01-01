Associate Professor
Julie Fette is a specialist of French studies. Her research interests include gender, xenophobia, immigration, children's literature, and dance. She published Exclusions: Practicing Prejudice in French Law and Medicine, 1920-1945 with Cornell University Press in 2012. Professor Fette's current research focuses on representations of gender and ethnicity in contemporary French children's literature. She holds doctorates from New York University and the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in Paris. Professor Fette has previously taught at Mount Holyoke College and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. As an associate professor of French Studies at Rice University in Houston, she teaches courses on modern French society, history, and culture.