Course 1 of 4 in the
Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Codeskulptor
  • Python Syntax And Semantics
  • Python Programming
  • Debugging
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Python as a Calculator

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Functions

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Logic and Conditionals

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Python Modules

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

