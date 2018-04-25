This course will introduce you to the wonderful world of Python programming! We'll learn about the essential elements of programming and how to construct basic Python programs. We will cover expressions, variables, functions, logic, and conditionals, which are foundational concepts in computer programming. We will also teach you how to use Python modules, which enable you to benefit from the vast array of functionality that is already a part of the Python language. These concepts and skills will help you to begin to think like a computer programmer and to understand how to go about writing Python programs.
This course is part of the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Codeskulptor
- Python Syntax And Semantics
- Python Programming
- Debugging
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Python as a Calculator
This module will expose you to Python so that you can run your first simple programs. You will use Python to compute the results of arithmetic expressions, as you would when using a calculator.
Functions
This module will teach you how to define and call functions. Functions allow you to write code once that you can execute repeatedly with different inputs.
Logic and Conditionals
This module will teach you how to use logic and conditionals to change the behavior of the program based upon values within the program.
Python Modules
This module will introduce you to the concept of modules. Python modules allow code to be divided up into different files and reused in different programs. Python provides many modules that you can use within your programs.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.45%
- 4 stars15.75%
- 3 stars1.77%
- 2 stars0.44%
- 1 star0.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON PROGRAMMING ESSENTIALS
Really liked the development of the course with clear instructions and step-by-step build-up along the way. The final project was challenging but just enough to not be frustrating.
This course taught the basics and then let us figure lot of things on our own in the final code. That is great because this is how coding in the real world is like. It was a great experience!
This course is very good for beginner. It gives exposure to all the basics required to become a good programmer. Its tool suggestions are also very good like pthon tutor and pylint.
I really enjoyed this course, but I would highly recommend taking something along the lines of Codecademy prior to this one. It will help to get you versed in some of the more basic things in Python.
About the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Developed by Rice University's world-class Computer Science & Data Science faculty, this specialization is intended for beginners who would like to master essential programming skills.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.