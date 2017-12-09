RS
Apr 27, 2021
A really good course good material and lectures. However, I find that sometimes that too much guidance given, and it has sort of made the course less challanging. nevertheless a good foundation course
HR
Jul 3, 2020
This course is such a wonder!! In spite of being an unenthusiastic Computer Science undergraduate, it was this course that cultivated the interest in me. Both the instructors were too good. Thanks :0
By Ross M•
Dec 9, 2017
Frustrating due to lack of help on final project. The teachers want other students to be the help which is fine but when that help is lacking you can get stuck with no recourse, which is what I'm currently facing. I understand what is required (coding 4 datetime functions) and I believe have coded them correctly except for one line, that for the life of me can't figure out why it doesn't work. That one line of code is causing the function to not work correctly and because the subsequent functions rely on that function I'm dead in the water. I know that it's something small I need to change so minimal help is needed but unfortunately not available. Also, I did ask about it in the forum but no teacher replied and the two student replies didn't help...on to other training options.
By João D P O S•
Feb 11, 2018
Curso básico, mas bastante didático com ênfase na subdivisão de um problema para tentar resolvê-lo de forma mais fácil. Senti falta de explicação sobre como usar o datetime para gerar a data atual de acordo com o horário local. Penso que seria interessante acrescentar como um tópico adicional. Foi muito bom conhecer todas as ferramentas como o Codeskulptor e principalmente o debug no pythontutor. Poupou e poupará muito tempo. Nunca tinha sido apresentado a um problema real de matemática sem solução. Ouvia apenas comentários na TV. Há dicas do curso que são muito úteis na vida cotidiana. Isso também é de grande ajuda. Obrigado.
By John W•
Apr 26, 2018
I really enjoyed this course, but I would highly recommend taking something along the lines of Codecademy prior to this one. It will help to get you versed in some of the more basic things in Python.
By Debajyoti D•
Jun 5, 2020
This course helped me gain deeper insight in Python, especially in functions, modules etc. The Projects and assignments are of very good standard.Projects will make you apt in using functions and also be helpful in OOP. You will learn a lot while doing the Projects, mark my word. And last but not the least Standard Teaching.
By Rashomi S•
Apr 28, 2021
By VARSHENI K C 1•
Oct 19, 2020
Well planned course and the assignment really tested the basics . It helped me a lot in getting the basics right!! I take pleasure in thanking the instructors Mr. Scott and Mr.Joe for briefing out.
By ANJALI C•
Jul 20, 2020
It was awesome learning python from coursera. I have learned alot from the chosen course. And ofcourse its scott sir who helped me in gaining knowledge about python. i am satisfied with the course.
By Deleted A•
Nov 24, 2018
This was a very helpful introduction into Python programming. I have been working with Stata and R for a while, but I think this course helped review basic good practices while scripting.
By Catalin R C•
Sep 11, 2018
I liked this course very much. The lessons were easy to follow and the teachers engaging. Will also try their other complementary Python specialisation, Fundamentals of Computing.
By Roger Y•
May 20, 2021
This is a really good course on programming fundamentals. The lectures I found to be very well done and useful. Explanations were clear and offered a lot of advice from years of teaching experience. Credit needs to be given to Scott for writing the codeskulptor IDE. This seems like a perfect online teaching tool, no need to install or download. Also all the programming examples are preloaded and appear with a click of a button. Projects such as the Rock Paper or Dates project were challenging. You could get thrown off by minor technicalities in coding. But I guess programming by nature is very literal and unforgiving at times. Tips from the discussion board help. Its also nice that there seems to be very prompt discussion board response by Dennis.
By Ketyeth•
Nov 11, 2019
I really enjoyed this course, and the best part is I passed! The videos are shot with high quality, sound is clear. Both professors are excellent presenters, very experienced, and they always look so positive and encouraging. Lectures are organized very logically, I don't see any jumps or gaps in concepts. Practice problems in every module are at the right level (or suggest to make it a bit more challenging in the future ) and really relate to the modules. The final project really enhances my understanding of all those coding techniques learned throughout the course. I would highly recommend this course for beginners who want to start learning Python.
By Rajat P•
Aug 17, 2018
I was trying to learn how to code by reading a book on Java but to be honest it felt like I am forcing myself to do something boring and felt like maybe if this is how programming feels, it is not for me but then I stumbled upon this course and just thought of giving this course a try and wow just wow, the way both the instructor's taught the concept and in the manner they gave tips and tricks is so incredible. I would definitely recommend anyone if they ask me how to start learning how to code.
By Karen Y•
May 7, 2018
I love to learn from "the masters" that give challenging, yet doable, exercises. A great review of python essentials for programming and a better understanding of coding, testing and applying style guidelines. The OwlTest gave good feedback that enabled me to fix my bugs. Test cases were great. I like learning the details of python and aspire to be a good programmer. I'll always try to improve my programming skills. I love Coursera. Keep the good times rolling!
By Humberto O•
Jun 12, 2018
I have taken the first class in the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization for Rice University, and this class is definitely much more suited for sysadmins or people simply trying to develop scripting skills. Either way, even if you will be taking the FoC classes, this class will prepare you for it, but if you only want to learn to script, this class will definitely start you off in the right track. The professors are pros, and guide you, but challenge you.
By Iker E G D T•
Apr 30, 2018
I was new at coding. This course was an excellent choice for my first introduction to coding, in the first modules you will learn the most basic frameworks and tools to it. As the course progresses, you will learn more complicated functions in Python. The final project was challenging but ir really put into practice all the lessons learned in previous weeks. If you are thinking of learning the essentials of coding in Python I definitely recommend this course.
By Syed K S•
Mar 12, 2018
The course is designed very well: covering the basics of Python 3, providing all the basic scripting knowledge - required for the project at the end - in videos and other course materials. I highly value that at the same time they also encourage use of (and point to) non-course materials to help students get ready to use those as they graduate into the real world. This is only the first course in the 4 course series - looking to finish all of them soon.
By Kwan H•
Dec 12, 2018
super amazing and experienced teachers who know where students usually make errors from and offered valuable advice (such as correct as you go instead of delayed perfection) which I used to work on the datetime project at the end, without which I would get stuck and not know what to do. I really liked the python tutor and it helped me understand the part about function, return and print which I would not have understood. thank you so much!
By Adrian B•
Nov 15, 2019
As someone who has past programming experience in different languages, I felt like I needed a good refresher on the basics because I don't code for a living. This course was just challenging enough for my first time attempt at learning Python but not so challenging that I got frustrated. The pace was good and not super intense. I could work full time, have a life outside of work and still finish the work without feeling rushed.
By Gleb S•
Sep 8, 2018
My thanks to Scott and Joe for a great introduction to the world of coding. The lectures are entertaining, short and informative. The practice exercises are on point (great for beginners, the difficulty increase is gradual, the applications are common and interesting to program). Many links to useful external sources and relevant readings are given.
I strongly recommend this course to anyone willing to learn how to code!
By Hao-Wen S•
Dec 28, 2017
This is an excellent introduction to Python for beginners, taught by Joe Warren and Scott Rixner who are expert teachers.
The material overlaps with the older Introduction to Interactive Programming Python I course, also taught by Joe Warren and Scott Rixner, but has been refreshed and updated for Python 3. The final course project is new. A commendable job - I will be recommending this new course from now on.
By Teo C H (•
May 10, 2020
The modules are very easy to understand. Although it looks simple during the lecture sessions, higher-level challenges are given in the practice session which requires some additional independent study. Overall, I am very happy that I took the course and would recommend anyone who wants to learn programming but has no prior knowledge on programming to enroll in this comprehensive, enjoyable course!
By Yuan M•
Mar 13, 2020
perfect course, easy to understand, have a lot of assignments to practice. Also, the forum helps a lot, you can find many students face the same problem with you, and the mentor gave a very specific explanation. I cannot finish the final project if I didn't browse the forum.
Thanks to Professor Joe, Professor Scott, and the mentors on the forum, I really appreciate your lectures and answers.
By Michael J M•
Jun 15, 2018
The latest in a series of really good courses from Rice University Computer Science / Prof Warren & Rixner. The two presenters are very competent both as programmers and as tutors.This is the third course from them I've done and I doubt it will be the last.As a (now) professional programmer in Python I can state that they aren't teaching academic 'fluffy' but 'really useful stuff'.
By Andras B•
Sep 15, 2020
Some of the assignments were tough but I focused on what they said in the beginning. Google is your friend and not everything has to be done from scratch. I did the projects on my own. Then when I found I was close to knowing the answer I looked through external resources to give me the bit I was missing. I felt I learned a lot from this course coming in with 0 Python knowledge.
By Dudley I L•
Jun 14, 2018
I have been trying to learn programming for 5 months now and I never had a better course than this one. the explanations are great. I didn't had to install any program on my PC to learn the language.The instructors are very good in giving explanations about python language. And they give good tips for self learning which.You will make progress fast with this course, well I did.