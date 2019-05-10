This course will continue the introduction to Python programming that started with Python Programming Essentials and Python Data Representations. We'll learn about reading, storing, and processing tabular data, which are common tasks. We will also teach you about CSV files and Python's support for reading and writing them. CSV files are a generic, plain text file format that allows you to exchange tabular data between different programs. These concepts and skills will help you to further extend your Python programming knowledge and allow you to process more complex data.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Dictionaries
This module will teach you about Python's dictionary data type and its capabilities. Dictionaries are used to map keys to values within programs.
Tabular Data and Nested Data Structures
This module will teach you about storing tabular data within Python programs using lists and dictionaries.
Tabular Data and CSV Files
This module will teach you the basics of CSV files and how to read them from Python programs. We will discuss the use of Python's csv module to help you access tabular data in CSV files.
Organizing Data
This module will teach you how to sort data in Python. You will organize and analyze tabular data.
Excellent Course, I really recommend it. This was my first course about python but now I gonna take all the courses available
One of the best course in this specialization. It was really interesting work with some real world data which could really enhance the problem solving skills.
A tough course (not for the fainted of heart). I love baseball and the application of the baseball data is useful for me !
Good course to learn and enhance our skills. I faced issue in quiz as i was not able to edit to add code in quiz. Please resolve it.
About the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Developed by Rice University's world-class Computer Science & Data Science faculty, this specialization is intended for beginners who would like to master essential programming skills.
