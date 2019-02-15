AS
May 15, 2020
One of the best course in this specialization. It was really interesting work with some real world data which could really enhance the problem solving skills.
Jul 6, 2021
Great programming practice, especially the project for week4. I am more comfortable with lambda now. I am much more helpful to my son in Python classes.
By Bradley S•
Feb 15, 2019
Overly simplistic lessons and quizzes followed by brutal projects that require you to teach yourself techniques not covered in the lessons. Now I don't feel like I've learned anything because I've just had to trial-error my way through half the code. What worked, what didn't work? I can't remember...
By Sergio G S•
Jul 4, 2019
Excellent and challenging, especially the final project
By Hao-Wen S•
Jan 1, 2018
Excellent! I previously completed the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization from the same instructors, yet there was ample new content in this course. This course focuses on techniques for dealing with tabular data, which are represented as nested arrays (list of lists, dictionary of dictionaries, list of dictionaries) using map, filter, lambda, list / dictionary comprehensions and the csv module for loading and saving csv files. The final project is rewarding, requiring relatively little code but a clear understanding of the underlying data structures.
Compared to the Fundamentals of Computing specialization (which later moves towards developing efficient algorithms), the series so far seems to be geared towards developing practical skills for applying Python for data science. Very rewarding.
By Humberto O•
Jul 3, 2018
Definitely more challenging than the previous, but if you want to be serious about scripting in Python, very few other courses will get you there than this one. A little too focused on reading csv files than I wanted, but even then, I was provided with enough challenges working with dictionaries, lists, all the while learning new Python skills (lambda functions, list comprehensions, etc.) that I can't really give it anything below 5 stars.
By Sooraj A•
Aug 7, 2020
One of the best courses on data analysis in python. It was a deep dive into the basics. More than the course videos, i enjoyed the assignments more.
By Joanne H P C•
Jan 29, 2019
Important concepts covered - including dictionaries and data structures. Useful in developing a basic foundation and understanding of Python.
By Abraham G R•
Dec 23, 2019
Excellent Course, I really recommend it. This was my first course about python but now I gonna take all the courses available
By Dheeraj R•
Aug 4, 2018
It's fantastic learning opportunity, well taught, covered almost everything.Baseball project is cherry on the cake.
By Biao Y•
Oct 6, 2018
The reading and writing file csv file part is difficult, especially reading data into dictionary part.
By Daniela R L•
Oct 13, 2020
It is clear that as the specialization advances, the complexity of the assignments increases. The last 2 weeks assignments, in my opinion, where REALLY confusing and for what I read on the forums, not only me, but a lot of students had trouble understanding the instructions, and inputs (Week 4)... it is nice to finally get the code but it is really frustrating and discouraging to spend too long in trying to find out what the instructions are. I think there should be more clarification on what is expected. I felt like Week 4 was way more complicated than the examples shown in the videos.
By Arun N•
Aug 8, 2020
The lessons are good , but , the assignments /assignment descriptions are vague . I spent much more time understanding the question than answering the question
By Julian W•
Nov 21, 2019
Big disappointment after 2 previous courses. The lectures are not really giving you a lot of new material to learn but difficulty of projects you are expected to finish goes up a lot. It left me confused and frustrated. And I think I am not the only one (check on-line forum). Big plus for forum mentor who is helping a lot (he is even posting extra exercise there). And he is making a difference. Still at the moment I decided not to continue with the last course in this specialisation. Too much frustration in this one.
By Eduardo P•
May 25, 2018
Final project is way more difficult than what they explain in the course.
Final project is not only difficult and long but also due to the amount of extra files and lack of explanation on how to start is very frustrating.
Some concepts like "list comprenhentions" are used by instructors in the course, but not explained and instructor just adviced to go to Python.org and learn it there.
By Moustafa E E M M N•
Dec 13, 2018
the assignments are not clearly illustrated to us. it is very difficult to understand what is required to be done . even it you code it, it is still hard to understand what is to be done.
By Kristoffer H•
Mar 29, 2018
Focuses on Python dictionary skills and not Pandas dataframes.
By Edwin R•
May 22, 2018
I just dislike coding
By Fil G•
Oct 25, 2018
The material is taught in a straightforward and easily accessible manner which can lull you into thinking that this is easy, but it is not. The final assignment and optional programming exercise in the last week will really force you to dig deep to put it all together. Everything you need is right there in the lecture notes you just have to be willing to listen. Great course.
By A•
Mar 3, 2018
Very good course. Thorough and detailed explanation of all concepts. Course takes you smoothly from beginner level to the very end. Amazing how much can be learned in this course. The learning curve is gradual so make sure you follow instructions and complete all the practice assignments in order. Definitely worth the time.
By Nicholas S•
Dec 21, 2018
I really liked the course, thank you so much!
One thing though, when checking your code via OwlTest, and the Pylint errors that pops up, consider removing the check with mixed EOL characters (CRLF / LF). At least on my system I could not fix this Pylint error on Windows. I had to re-save the file in UNIX (DOS-format).
By Begüm S•
Apr 23, 2021
I am a 17 year old high school student and want to be a data scientist one day. This course really helped me develop my python knowledge. Even though english is my third language I comprehend the course really well. If anyone likes to learn more about python, I would say this is the course you should take.
By merve n s•
Dec 28, 2020
Instructors are awesome and very helpful. this is the third course I took from rice university and will definitely take fourth of the specialization. There are many exercises to be sure you understand the topic and forums are also actively checked by instructors. I definitely recommend this course.
By KEYU X•
Jun 15, 2019
This is a very good course. You will feel very satisfying when you complete the final project. Maybe the only thing I want to complain about is that the statement and signature of the project are not so clear and a little bit confusing. It takes me some time to figure out the requirement.
By Virginia G•
Dec 6, 2020
I am so happy with this course. I am learning so much. It is challenging sometimes, when I try to put everything together in the projects. This takes me quite some time, but I still can do all the other stuff I am supposed to do. The forum is great to get your questions answered.
By Ahmad E H•
Dec 16, 2020
Many thanks for the two amazing Professors. This course will teach you a alot about Data Analysis in Python using real csv data files. The most important thing is that you don't use ready made libraries, you just write your own functions and use built-in methods in Python
By Guanyu B•
Nov 21, 2020
This course is so great. The baseball project is very interesting. Actually, coding is not difficult for that project. I feel the most important thing is understanding what they are asking you to do. So, read the project description carefully.