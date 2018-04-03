This course will continue the introduction to Python programming that started with Python Programming Essentials. We'll learn about different data representations, including strings, lists, and tuples, that form the core of all Python programs. We will also teach you how to access files, which will allow you to store and retrieve data within your programs. These concepts and skills will help you to manipulate data and write more complex Python programs.
This course is part of the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Tuple
- Python Programming
- Debugging
- List & Label
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Strings
This module will teach you about Python's string data type and its capabilities. Strings are used to represent text within programs.
Basics of Lists
This module will teach you the basics of Python's list data type. Lists are used to hold a sequence of data within programs.
List Manipulation
This module will dive further into the use of lists. You will learn how about mutating the contents of a list and the implications of doing so.
File Access
This module will teach you how to access files in Python.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.85%
- 4 stars17.39%
- 3 stars2.43%
- 2 stars0.56%
- 1 star0.74%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PYTHON DATA REPRESENTATIONS
Excelenta balance de formación y tiempo necesario para estudiarlo. muchas veces el trabajo no permite dedicarse a tiempo completo para aprender.
These are excellent classes to take if you're interested in learning Python - I would highly recommend the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization.
The project is very interesting. It took me 3 hours to finish but it is worth it. Thank you very much Prof Joe and Prof Scott
This was one of the most informative and beneficial course about Python Data Representations and has surely helped me a lot in understanding and learning about the various data types used in python.
About the Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization
Developed by Rice University's world-class Computer Science & Data Science faculty, this specialization is intended for beginners who would like to master essential programming skills.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.